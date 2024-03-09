Ramadan 2024 special: 5 diabetes-friendly Iftar recipes to relish

The holy month of Ramadan is upon us which will herald a month of fasting and feasting for Muslims all over the world. Fasting is considered one of the five important pillars of Islam and the glimpse of the new moon of Ramadan signals the starting of it. Ramadan is observed in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and it is believed that Holy Quran was revealed during this month. If you have diabetes, it's important to follow certain dietary rules and lifestyle tips that can help you fast without any risk of complications. (Freepik)

During Ramadan, the first azaan from the mosque is the call for devout Muslims to have their pre-dawn meal and the next one signals the call for Fajr, the first prayer of the day. After this the roza begins where food and water are skipped till sunset and then the faithful partake in Iftar, the evening meal. Post conclusion of fast for the day with dates and water, evening prayers or Maghrib are done, followed by a delicious and wholesome spread of sweet and savoury delicacies. (Also read | Managing diabetes during Ramadan 2024: Best foods to eat during Suhoor and Iftaar, dos and don'ts to follow)

Fasting during Ramadan has a range of benefits from digestive wellness, prevention of metabolic disorders and detoxification of the body. The intermittent fasting can help control blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

However, if you have diabetes, it's important to follow certain dietary rules and lifestyle tips that can help you fast without any risk of complications. Eating food in moderation, hydrating yourself well, and proper sleep can help manage blood sugar levels during Ramadan.

"Iftar, the meal that breaks the fast during Ramadan, can pose challenges for individuals with diabetes due to the potential for overeating, consuming high glycaemic index foods, and irregular eating patterns. However, with careful planning and moderation, it's possible to enjoy a healthy and balanced Iftar while managing diabetes," says Abhilasha V, Chief Clinical Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bangalore.

"It is important that while fasting yet feasting, one should be mindful of portion sizes to avoid overeating. More balanced meals such as carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats should be included in your Iftar meal. This helps prevent blood sugar spikes and provides sustained energy throughout the evening. Choose complex carbohydrates with a low glycaemic index, such as whole grains (brown rice, quinoa, barley), legumes (lentils, chickpeas), and vegetables. These foods are digested more slowly, leading to gradual increases in blood sugar levels. Incorporate lean sources of protein like grilled chicken, fish, tofu, or legumes into your meal. Protein helps keep you feeling full and stabilizes blood sugar levels. Staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water between Iftar and Suhoor (pre-dawn meal)," adds the nutritionist.

TIPS FOR DIABETICS TO FOLLOW DURING RAMADAN

TASTY AND EASY DIABETES-FRIENDLY IFTAR RECIPES

Here are some delicious vegetarian Iftar recipes as suggested by Abhilasha V:

1. Quinoa Salad with Roasted Vegetables

Ingredients

1 cup quinoa, rinsed

Assorted vegetables (bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, zucchini, eggplant), chopped

Olive oil

Balsamic vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh herbs (parsley, basil), chopped

Feta cheese (optional)

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C).

2. Toss chopped vegetables with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Spread them on a baking sheet.

3. Roast vegetables for 20-25 minutes until tender and slightly caramelised.

4. Cook quinoa according to package instructions and let it cool.

5. In a large bowl, mix cooked quinoa with roasted vegetables.

6. Drizzle with balsamic vinegar and garnish with fresh herbs and feta cheese if desired.

7. Serve chilled or at room temperature.

Cooking Time:30-40 minutes

2. Chickpea and Spinach Curry

Ingredients

2 cans chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon ginger, minced

1 can diced tomatoes

2 cups spinach leaves

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

1/2 teaspoon chili powder (adjust to taste)

Salt to taste

1 tablespoon oil

Fresh cilantro for garnish

Instructions

1. Heat oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add chopped onions, garlic, and ginger. Cook until onions are soft.

2. Add diced tomatoes and cook for a few minutes until they break down.

3. Stir in ground cumin, ground coriander, turmeric, and chili powder.

4. Add chickpeas and simmer for 10-15 minutes.

5. Add spinach leaves and cook until wilted.

6. Season with salt to taste.

7. Garnish with fresh cilantro before serving.

Cooking Time: 30 minutes

3. Stuffed Bell Peppers

Ingredients

Bell peppers (any color), halved and seeds removed

Cooked quinoa or rice

Black beans, drained and rinsed

Corn kernels

Diced tomatoes

Chopped onion

Mexican seasoning blend (cumin, chili powder, paprika)

Shredded cheese (optional)

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C).

2. In a large bowl, mix cooked quinoa or rice with black beans, corn, diced tomatoes, chopped onion, and Mexican seasoning blend.

3. Stuff each bell pepper half with the quinoa mixture.

4. Place stuffed peppers in a baking dish. If desired, sprinkle shredded cheese on top.

5. Cover with foil and bake for 25-30 minutes until peppers are tender.

6. Serve hot.

Cooking Time: 30-40 minutes

3. Grilled Chicken Skewers with Vegetables

Ingredients

Chicken breast, cut into cubes

Assorted vegetables (bell peppers, onions, zucchini), cut into chunks

Olive oil

Garlic powder

Paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

1. Preheat the grill to medium-high heat.

2. In a bowl, mix olive oil, garlic powder, paprika, salt, and pepper.

3. Thread chicken cubes and vegetables onto skewers, alternating between chicken and vegetables.

4. Brush the skewers with the olive oil mixture.

5. Grill the skewers for 8-10 minutes, turning occasionally until chicken is cooked through and vegetables are tender.

6. Serve hot.

Cooking Time: 20 minutes

4. Lentil Soup

Ingredients

1 cup dried lentils, rinsed

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 carrot, chopped

1 celery stalk, chopped

4 cups low-sodium chicken or vegetable broth

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon turmeric

Salt and pepper to taste

Lemon wedges for serving

Instructions

1. In a large pot, heat some olive oil over medium heat.

2. Add chopped onion, garlic, carrot, and celery. Cook until softened, about 5 minutes.

3. Add lentils, broth, cumin, and turmeric to the pot. Bring to a boil.

4. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for 20-25 minutes, or until lentils are tender.

5. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

6. Serve hot with a squeeze of lemon juice.

Cooking Time: 30 minutes

5. Grilled Fish with Steamed Vegetables

Ingredients

White fish fillets (such as tilapia or cod)

Lemon juice

Garlic powder

Salt and pepper to taste

Assorted vegetables (broccoli, cauliflower, carrots), steamed

Instructions

1. Preheat the grill to medium-high heat.

2. Season fish fillets with lemon juice, garlic powder, salt, and pepper.

3. Grill fish for 4-5 minutes per side, or until cooked through and flaky.

4. Serve hot with steamed vegetables on the side.

Cooking Time: 15 minutes

"These recipes are not only diabetes-friendly but also delicious and nutritious for Iftar. Adjustments can be made according to personal taste preferences and dietary restrictions. It is important to note that during pregnancy, Iftar, the meal that breaks the fast during Ramadan, requires special attention to ensure both the health of the mother and the developing baby," concludes the nutritionist.