Raw mango to amla, 8 delicious chutneys to boost immunity, make meals interesting

Summer meals can be lacklustre with low appetite and hot weather reducing its appeal further. However, with the right condiments to boost flavour, the dining experience can surely be elevated. Homemade chutneys can spice up even the blandest of meals and rustling them up is perhaps the easiest thing in the world. Besides, chutneys are usually made of fresh herbs, seasonal fruits and vegetables which can add to the nutrient intake. (Also read | Mother's Day 2024: From ragi waffles to sattu parathe, 5 heart winning breakfast-in-bed recipes to spoil your mom) Chutneys are usually made of fresh herbs, seasonal fruits and vegetables which can add to the nutrient intake.(Pinterest)

Many ingredients in summer chutneys have natural cooling properties like mint, cucumber, lemon etc which can guard against heatwave. Besides, they can be a perfect companion in your weight loss journey, boosting satiation and being low calorie.

Many traditional chutneys contain ingredients like ginger, garlic, and spices that aid digestion. These ingredients can help stimulate digestive enzymes and promote gut health, which is especially important during summer when heat may affect digestion.

"Chutneys can be a delightful and healthy addition to meals, especially during summer, for several reasons. Chutneys often include a variety of fresh herbs, fruits, and vegetables that are abundant during the summer months. Ingredients like mint, coriander (cilantro), tomatoes, mangoes, and peppers are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, contributing to overall health and well-being. Certain chutney ingredients like mint and cucumber have natural cooling properties. Consuming these chutneys can help cool down the body and provide relief from the heat. Chutneys can add a burst of flavour to meals without significantly increasing calorie intake. They often contain minimal or no added fats and sugars, making them a healthy alternative to heavy dressings or sauces," says Shruti Keluskar, Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Pune.

Here are a few chutney recipes shared by Keluskar that can help boost immunity and add flavour to meals.

1. Raw Mango Chutney

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

Raw mangoes (2 medium-sized), peeled and chopped

Sugar or jaggery (to taste)

Roasted cumin seeds (1 teaspoon)

Red chili powder (1/2 teaspoon)

Salt (to taste)

Instructions

In a blender or food processor, combine chopped raw mangoes, sugar or jaggery, roasted cumin seeds, red chili powder, and salt.

Blend until smooth, adjusting sweetness and spice level according to taste.

Transfer to a serving bowl and refrigerate. Serve as a side with meals or snacks.

2. Amla (Indian Gooseberry) Chutney

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

Fresh amla (Indian gooseberries) - 6 to 8, deseeded and chopped

Grated coconut (1/2 cup)

Green chilies (1 to 2, adjust to taste)

Ginger (1-inch piece), chopped

Curry leaves (a handful)

Salt (to taste)

Mustard seeds (1/2 tsp)

Oil (1 tsp)

Instructions

In a blender or food processor, combine chopped amla, grated coconut, green chilies, ginger, curry leaves, and salt.

Add a little water and blend to a smooth paste.

Heat a small amount of oil in a pan, add mustard seeds, and allow them to splutter.

Pour this tempering over the chutney and mix well.

Serve amla chutney with rice, dosa, or as a dip with snacks.

3. Mint and Coriander Chutney

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

Fresh mint leaves (1 cup)

Fresh coriander leaves (1 cup)

Green chilies (2 to 3, adjust to taste)

Garlic cloves (2 to 3)

Roasted cumin powder (1 teaspoon)

Lemon juice (from 1 lemon)

Salt (to taste)

Instructions

Blend mint leaves, coriander leaves, green chilies, garlic cloves, roasted cumin powder, lemon juice, and salt to a smooth paste.

Adjust seasoning as per taste.

Serve mint and coriander chutney with snacks, sandwiches, or as a dip.

4. Tomato and Garlic Chutney

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

Ripe tomatoes (2 large), chopped

Garlic cloves (4 to 5)

Red chili powder (1/2 teaspoon)

Turmeric powder (1/4 teaspoon)

Tamarind pulp (1 tablespoon)

Jaggery or sugar (1 tablespoon)

Salt (to taste)

Oil (1 tsp)

Instructions

Heat oil in a pan, add chopped garlic cloves, and sauté until golden brown.

Add chopped tomatoes, red chili powder, turmeric powder, tamarind pulp, jaggery or sugar, and salt.

Cook until tomatoes soften and the mixture thickens.

Allow it to cool, then blend to a smooth chutney consistency.

Serve tomato and garlic chutney with dosa, idli, or rice.

5. Carrot and Ginger Chutney

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

Carrots (2 medium-sized), grated

Ginger (1-inch piece), chopped

Green chilies (2 to 3, adjust to taste)

Curry leaves (a handful)

Roasted peanuts (2 tablespoons)

Lemon juice (from 1 lemon)

Salt (to taste)

Instructions

In a blender, combine grated carrots, chopped ginger, green chilies, curry leaves, roasted peanuts, lemon juice, and salt.

Blend until smooth, adding a little water if necessary.

Serve carrot and ginger chutney with roti, paratha, or as a spread for sandwiches.

6. Spinach and Peanut Chutney

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

Fresh spinach leaves (1 cup)

Roasted peanuts (1/4 cup)

Green chilies (2 to 3, adjust to taste)

Garlic cloves (2 to 3)

Lemon juice (from 1 lemon)

Salt (to taste)

Instructions

Blanch spinach leaves in boiling water for a minute, then drain and rinse under cold water.

In a blender, combine blanched spinach leaves, roasted peanuts, green chilies, garlic cloves, lemon juice, and salt

7. Raw Karonda Chutney

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

Raw green karonda or Natal plum (1 small cup)

Jaggery (½ small cup)

Coarse roasted Peanut powder (¼ small cup)

Green chillies (2)

Chopped coriander leaves (¼ small cup)

Salt

Jeera powder ¼ tsp.

Oil 1 tsp.

Asafoetida ½ tsp.

Instructions

Cut karonda in half, remove the seed and the sap.

Grind it to a fine paste.

Mix the jaggery, chilies, coriander leaves, salt, jeera powder, peanut powder and grind.

Heat a little oil, add hing, and pour this tempering over the mixture.

Enjoy this tasty tangy chutney.

8. Kokam chutney

Preparation Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

Kokum (amsul) pieces (1/2 cup)

Salt

Jaggery (1 tablespoon)

Instructions