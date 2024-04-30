 Elevate your summer meals with this refreshing, crunchy and spicy Mango Salad: Recipe inside - Hindustan Times
Elevate your summer meals with this refreshing, crunchy and spicy Mango Salad: Recipe inside

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, New Delhi
Apr 30, 2024 07:10 PM IST

Add spice, crunch, and tang to your daily meals with this refreshing mango salad recipe, which can be a perfect side dish or a meal. Check it out inside.

Mango season is in full swing! As the temperatures turn sweltering, it only makes sense to include mangoes in your every meal, whether as a sweet dish, chutney or drink. While mango is synonymous with summer, another dish comes to mind during the hot season - salads. So, why not mix these two and have yourself a delicious side dish to complement your meals? We are talking about a Mango Salad. It is refreshing, tangy, sweet and crunchy. So, whether you want to add more plant-based meals to your diet or change your salad game, this Mango Salad would be a perfect addition to your meal time.

Check out a refreshing, crunchy and spicy Mango Salad recipe inside. (Freepik (Representational Image))
Check out a refreshing, crunchy and spicy Mango Salad recipe inside. (Freepik (Representational Image))

Mango Salad

(Recipe: Chef Sarab Kapoor)

INGREDIENTS:

900 gms (3 pcs) Thai Green Mango - peeled and cut into strips

1 tablespoon Palm Sugar

1/2 tablespoon Tamarind Pulp

2 tablespoon Peanuts- roasted and ground coarsely

4 Chili Padi – pounded coarsely

1 small Tomato - sliced

1/2 tablespoon Salt

1 tablespoon Mint leaves - chopped

Coriander leaves for garnishing

METHOD:

1. Start by mixing the palm sugar and tamarind pulp. Add the sugar and tamarind mixture to the peeled and cut mangoes.

2. Add chillies, peanuts, salt, tomatoes, mint leaves and salt to this mango mixture.

3. Adjust seasoning according to the taste of mangoes. Garnish with coriander leaves.

Known as the King of Fruits, mangoes are not only delicious on their own, but there are also no side effects from eating mangoes that are high in vitamin C. Eating mangoes also helps cleanse the skin from deep inside, treat pores and gives a glow to the skin. Additionally, the Vitamin C content helps to produce skin protein called collagen.

