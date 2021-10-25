Recipe: Bored of regular dinner meals? Whip up chilli shrimps in just 30 minutes

The last thing we want to come back home on a strenuous Monday night and stress our brains on is ‘what's cooking for dinner?’ If you are one of us who is bored of regular dinner meals, we got you sorted with a scrumptious recipe of chilli shrimps which take only 30 minutes to whip up and serves two.

We are currently on a seafood diet – we see food and eat it. When Forrest Gump said, “Shrimp is the fruit of the sea. You can barbecue it, boil it, broil it, bake it, saute it. Dey's uh, shrimp-kabobs, shrimp creole, shrimp gumbo. Pan fried, deep fried, stir-fried. There's pineapple shrimp, lemon shrimp, coconut shrimp, pepper shrimp, shrimp soup, shrimp stew, shrimp salad, shrimp and potatoes, shrimp burger, shrimp sandwich. That- that's about it,” we rooted for it.

So, move over regular chilli paneer or chilli chicken and try these drool-worthy chilli shrimps which will keep you coming back for more. Check out their lip-smacking recipe below.

Ingredients:

Capsicum- 20gm

Garlic- 8gm

Green Chilli- 8gm

Onion- 40gm

Spring Onion- 5gm

Refined Oil- 60ml

Chilli Paste- 10gm

Ketchup-10ml

Light Soya-5ml

Egg- 0.5 piece

Shrimp- 180 gm

Potato Starch- 30gm

Maida- 5gm

Sugar- 1gm

White Pepper- 1gm

Method:

Take the Shrimp and thoroughly clean them in cold water. Now carefully use the Chilli paste as the batter to envelope the shrimp and fry them in refined oil.

Keep the fried shrimps separately. Now in a pan, heat up some refined oil. Once it heats up, start adding garlic, and green chillies and start sautéing them.

Now gradually start adding onion, capsicum. Once they turn a little light brown, keep adding some light soya sauce, tomato ketchup, potato starch, sugar, salt, white pepper and toss them.

Now pour in the fried shrimp, give it a final toss. Sprinkle some spring onions from the top and serve it hot!

(Recipe: Ram Bahadur Budhathoki, Head Chef, Chowman Chain of Restaurants)

Benefits:

From being an excellent source of vitamin A, vitamin C and potassium to containing a healthy dose of fiber, folate, and iron, bell peppers or capsicum are full of nutrients. They improve eye health and reduce risk of several chronic diseases courtesy their vitamin C and various carotenoids content.

High in protein but low in calories, carbs and fat, shrimps make for a perfect diet food. As one of the most commonly consumed types of shellfish, shrimps are packed with high amounts of certain nutrients like as iodine and provide vitamins and minerals including selenium that is required for your daily needs and helps promote heart health while reducing inflammation.

