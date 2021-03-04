Recipe: Chicken Lettuce Wraps with Peanut Sauce are new healthy weeknight staple
Summer nights call for easy to prep dinners that take minimal time sweating in the kitchen and if you are looking for a healthy weeknight staple, we got you sorted with a recipe of Chicken Lettuce Wraps with Peanut Sauce. Want to be healthy with a flavour explosion in your mouth? Try this mouthwatering recipe of Chicken Lettuce Wraps with Peanut Sauce that will keep you coming back for more.
Benefits:
Chicken meat is one of the best food for protein as it aides in building muscles. It is also very rich in vitamins and minerals which help in preventing cataracts or migraine, keeps skin disorders at bay along with heart disorders, gray hair, high cholesterol and diabetes.
As for lettuce, it is low in calories, fat and sodium and even though its nutritional value has been underestimated, it is a good source of fiber, iron, folate and vitamin C. Apart from being a refreshing choice during hot weather, lettuce is great for burning belly fat.
So move over regular chicken dishes and try your hands tonight on this recipe of Chicken Lettuce Wraps with Peanut Sauce:
Ingredients:
Chicken Lettuce Wraps
1 lb ground chicken
3 tbsp soy sauce
1 tsp sriracha or sambal
1 cup chopped stir fry veggies
1 cup cauliflower rice
3 cloves garlic minced
1 tbsp fresh ginger (optional)
Black pepper & garlic powder
Butter, Iceberg or Romaine lettuce to serve
Fresh green onion to garnish
Peanut Sauce
1/2 cup peanut butter
1/4 cup soy sauce
1 tbsp rice wine vinegar
1 garlic clove, minced
Juice from 1/2 lime
1 tbsp honey
1 tsp sriracha or sambal optional
Water to thin out the sauce to your liking
Method:
In a large pan over medium heat, saute garlic, ginger, veggies and cauliflower rice in a drizzle of oil. Once veggies start to soften, add ground lean chicken and season with a dash of pepper and garlic powder. While that cooks, make the peanut sauce.
Combine all ingredients. Add in water 1 tbsp at a time until you get desired consistency.
Once chicken is cooked, add in soy sauce. You may need to drain out excess water beforehand. Serve on top of lettuce and top with fresh lime wedges, green onion and peanut sauce.
You can also add the crunchy sesame sticks on top for some crunch. Makes about 4 servings.
(Recipe: Carissa Stanton, Instagram/broccyourbody)
Additional benefits:
Consuming chicken boosts immunity and has added health benefits of improving the nervous system. It also regulates digestion and eliminates weakness.
On the other hand, lettuce has been found to induce sleep, relieve pain and promote relaxation courtesy its phytonutrient content called lactucarium especially in romaine lettuce. Rich in potassium, magnesium and fibre, lettuce also helps to reduce or control high blood pressure.
