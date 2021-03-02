Recipe: Say ‘bottoms up’ to an excellent rice substitute - Cauliflower Soup
- Want to relieve constipation or treat your body to natural antioxidants? Here’s a recipe to whip up some creamy, crunchy Cauliflower soup this Tuesday evening which is a healthy substitute for rice and flour and is sure to tickle your taste buds
While its magical “fat-burning” properties are yet to be proved, cauliflower is already known as a superfood courtesy its nutrient-rich content that includes vitamins B and C, fiber, high concentrations of antioxidants like carotenoids and glucosinolates. So without further ado, this Tuesday we are saying “bottoms up” to an excellent rice substitute – the Cauliflower Soup.
Want to relieve constipation or treat your body to natural oxidants? Try Cauliflower soup this Tuesday evening as a healthy substitute for rice and flour which also has several properties that may help with weight loss.
Check out the recipe of Cauliflower Soup here which is sure to tickle your taste buds:
Ingredients:
1/2 kg of fresh cauliflower
1 medium onion, chopped
1 garlic clove, chopped
1 leek, chopped
1 potato (optional), cut in small cubes
1 lt of water
Salt and pepper to taste
Method:
Sautee the leeks, the garlic and the onions in the olive oil. Add the salt, stir and cook for 8 minutes. Then add the water and bring everything to boil and cook covered for 20 minutes.
Finally, blend in the food processor or blender and add the freshly grounded black pepper just before serving. You can garnish with some freshly chopped chives, green spring onions, chopped dill or basil leaves.
(Recipe: Instagram/claritasway)
Benefits:
Apart from vitamins C and K, cauliflower also has calcium, iron, potassium and magnesium. As additional benefits, the vegetable has anti-inflammatory, antiviral and antibacterial effects which also means that including cauliflower in diet helps prevent cancer as it protects cells from damage.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Try gluten-free 'Everything Bagel' and keep coming back for another bite
- Say ‘yes’ to bagel cravings this Tuesday with ‘Everything Bagel’ which is a clean version of a regular bagel with pops of onion, garlic, sesame seeds and poppy seeds. Drooling at the thought of all those tasty flavours? Check the recipe of Everything Bagel inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fudgy Chocolate Strawberry Brownie recipe: You will fall in love all over again
- It's time to add some fresh fruits to our favourite dessert and bake some fudgy chocolate strawberry brownies that taste divine and don't require a lot of effort.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Quick and easy Maharashtrian Pav Bhaji for a working day meal
- Pav Bhaji is a fast food dish which consists of thick vegetable curry made of potatoes, cauliflower onions, carrots, chillies, peas, bell peppers, and tomatoes, and though the recipe calls for fresh vegetables, one can even use leftover sabzis to make this, and it will turn out just as delicious.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Confused about dinner tonight? Whip up some Tempeh Spicy Mexican Tacos
- If Monday blues have already bogged you down, atleast we got your dinner menu sorted with this scrumptious recipe of Tempeh Spicy Mexican Tacos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Sink your teeth into the goodness of Butterfly Pea Powder Bounty Bars
- Up for some homemade chocolate that is bursting with flavour and nutritional benefits? Try this extremely simple recipe of Butterfly Pea Powder Bounty Bars that are not only a mouthwatering vegan treat but also helps one to lose weight and feel great
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Make your evening tea extra special with freshly made hot falafel
- Eat it with hummus or just like that, you can also use it in your sandwiches and burgers, falafel is truly a diverse dish. That is not all, it is also extremely easy to make. Try this simple recipe and tell us what you think.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Only abs we believe in are kebabs, so tonight let's barbecue lamb ones
- Ask us to define a perfect weekend evening and we’ll picture a plate of soft, melt-in-the-mouth lamb seekh kebabs. If you too are drooling on the thought, check out the recipe inside and wrap up this Sunday with a barbecue of easy-to-make lamb kebabs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Welcome summer nights with a delicious dinner of Cilantro Lime Chicken
- Running out of dinner options? Try this crispy and mouthwatering Cilantro Lime Chicken which is easy to prep, too healthy to miss and takes a Mediterranean twist. Check recipe inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: This spicy and healthy vegan Jambalaya is the perfect one-pot meal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Indulge in a vegan snack of beetroot and hummus this Friday evening
- If you forget our name, say ‘hummus’ and we’ll turn! On that note, check out this stunning recipe of a healthy vegan snack of beetroot and hummus paired with a small toast and sauteed mushrooms that promise a sensory experience with health benefits packed in every bite
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Love Quesadillas? Recreate the Mexican dish with any protein, vegetables
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Tantalise your taste buds with this Burmese Khow Suey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: This Yogurt Parfait is the perfect simple and healthy on-the-go snack
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Delicious and hearty Chicken Tortilla Soup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Expand your palate with this delicious and light Vanilla Mille Feuille
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox