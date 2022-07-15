Recipe: Craving seafood this monsoon? Enjoy the goodness of yummy shell fish or clams in Tesryo Masala

With rains pouring outside, the yearn for binging on seafood automatically goes up and that is all the excuse we need this Friday night to binge on a scrumptious recipe of Tesryo Masala, which comes packed with the goodness of clams or yummy shell fish. They say the way to a person’s heart is through their stomach so, welcome romance this monsoon by whipping up a lip-smacking platter of shell fish or clams in Tesryo Masala which goes well with roti as a main course.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, Tesryo are a local favourite and can be eaten on its own like a starter or as a dry dish in between the meal. Check out its recipe below which uses local ingredients and pairs it with the peri peri masala to suit the Indian taste buds.

Ingredients:

Refined oil 20ml

Onion 20gm

Garlic 20gm

Clams 150gm

Onion tomato masala 60gm

Tesryo masala 5gm

Coconut milk 40ml

Turmeric 1 gm

Salt to taste

Coriander 4gm

Method:

Blanch the clams in hot water salt and a lemon wedge. Blanch for 2 minutes and remove. The oil in another pan add the chopped onion garlic and sauté. Add the onion tomato masala and sauté. Add peri peri powder 5 gms.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Add home made tesryo masala and sauté. Add the coconut milk turmeric and salt. Add the clams and cook for 30 seconds. Top with peri peri masala. Serve in a deep dish. Garnish with coriander leaves. Serve hot with poi.

(Recipe: Chef Balaji Srinivasan)

Benefits:

Clams provide iron, are loaded with protein and vitamin B12 and come packed with health benefits as they are great for males' fertility, for thyroid health and for collagen synthesis. They help you regulate blood pressure hence, good for your heart too.

On the other hand, coconut milk contains antioxidants and comes with anti-inflammatory properties hence, it strengthens the immune system, aids in weight loss, prevents heart disease and anaemia. It maintains electrolyte balance and aids in healthy hair and skin too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}