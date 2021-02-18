Recipe: Deciding what to make for dinner?Try these Burnt Chilli Garlic Noodles
- In the mood for something spicy for your dinner? Try these Burnt Chilli Garlic Noodles, they will satiate your taste buds and maybe even become your new favourite dish.
Do you know what is a great dish that always manages to take care of your hunger pangs and at the same time satiate your taste buds while not requiring a lot of preparation or cooking time? Sounds like a win-win situation, no? Well, that is exactly what the Burnt Chilli Garlic Noddles are.
Yes, today we are going to share with the recipe of these noodles that are the star of the show and don’t really require the company of any sort of gravy. They are delicious as they are and today we are going to show you how you can make them at home.
Burnt Chilli Garlic Noodles
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 10 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
For boiling noodles:
Noodles 1 packet (raw)
Water for boiling
Salt to taste
1 tbsp oil
For red chilli paste:
8-10 Kashmiri red chillies
Hot water for soaking
For making noodles:
2 tbsp oil
3 tbsp garlic (chopped)
1 tbsp ginger (chopped)
4-5 red chillies (roughly broken)
3 tbsp red chilli paste
2 tsp green chilli paste
2-3 green chillies (sliced)
1/3rd cup onions (sliced)
1/3rd cup carrots (julienned)
1/3rd cup red bell pepper (julienned)
1/3rd cup yellow bell pepper (julienned)
1/3rd cup capsicum (julienned)
½ cup cabbage (shredded)
1 tsp soy sauce
Salt to taste
A pinch of white pepper powder
A pinch of aromat powder (optional)
A pinch of sugar
Boiled noodles/chowmein
1/3rd cup spring onion greens and bulbs
Fresh coriander leaves
1 tsp vinegar
Spring onion greens for garnish
Method:
First, we will start by boiling the raw noodles and for that, we will set a wok filled with water, add salt and oil to it and bring to a roaring boil. To that, we will add the raw noodles and once the noodles separate from each other, we will switch off the flame and let them sit in hot water for 2-3 minutes.
Finally, we will strain them out from boiling water and quickly refresh them with cold water. Drizzle a little oil and coat the noodles well, to avoid them from sticking. Keep them aside for later use.
After that, we will start with the red chilli paste. Soak the Kashmiri red chilli in hot water for 5 minutes and take them out and let them cool. Once cooled, transfer to a mixer grinder and make a fine paste, add some water to grind it well.
For the next step, set a wok on medium heat, add oil, chopped garlic and ginger and let them cook them for 1-2 minutes. Add the red chillies and cook until the chillies and garlic start to turn brown. Further, add red chilli paste and cook until the oil separates. Increase the flame to high heat, to get the evident burnt flavour. Now add green chillies, green chilli paste, veggies, soy sauce, salt & pepper, aromat powder and sugar, and saute them on high flame for 1-2 minutes. (Tip: you can add MSG or aromatic powder for the extra flavour.)
Add the boiled noodles, spring onions greens and bulbs, fresh coriander and vinegar, stir and toss well on high flame for a minute. Add soy sauce, green chilli paste, red chilli sauce, vinegar, tomato ketchup, salt and white pepper powder to taste and sugar, toss well for a minute. Burnt garlic chilli noodles are ready, serve it immediately with schezwan sauce and garnish some spring onion greens.
Enjoy the delicious noodles and tell us what you think about them?
(Recipe courtesy: YouTube/Your Food Lab)
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: This rich, creamy Japanese Katsu Curry will blow you away
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Creativity fuels menu overhaul
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandemic kills food buffets?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mid-week cravings? Bake this eggless carrot cake and satiate your hunger pangs
- Get ready with your baker's hat and prepare this delicious eggless carrot cake with cream cheese frosting and tell us what you think about it?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Give a healthier twist to your sweet treat with chocolate lava oat cake
- Yeh humari weekday craving hai, aur yeh chocolate lava oat cake hai, aur yeh humari pawri ho rahi hai! Why wait for cheat day on Sunday when you can bend the rules and treat yourself to chocolate lava oat cake and brush aside mid-week blues? Check the recipe inside and thank us later
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Indulge in this cheesy, dreamy One Pan Caprese Gnocchi this Wednesday
- Attention, vegetarians (and even pasta lovers) in the house! Kick off those mid-week blues this Wednesday with a mouthwatering recipe of crispy Caprese Gnocchi which needs only 5 ingredients and can be made in under 30 minutes on one pan only
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Enjoy cracked wheat savory porridge or Dalia Khichri on Vasant Panchami
- Vasant Panchami is here and as you search for dishes to whip up with yellow colour in them, as is the traditional custom, check out this recipe of Dalia Khichri which is enough to serve as a complete meal and sure to pack your family’s health in one plate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Get your solo ‘pawri’ started this Tuesday with funfetti mug cake
- What is life if not for enjoying single serve treats that you are not required to share? If you too think the same, try your hands on this rainbow coloured funfetti mug cake which takes just 1 minute to prepare and tastes like birthday cake | Check recipe inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Whip up Kesari Sheera, a superb semolina dessert, this Vasant Panchami
- You’d be lying if you said you don’t drool at the thought of a celebratory feast. With Vasant Panchami at our doorstep, bring wide smiles to the table by treating your family and friends to a dense and sweet Kesari Sheera | Check recipe inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe for Vasant Panchami 2021: Welcome Spring with rose and coconut burfi
- Check inside the recipe of rose and coconut burfi which is a super easy coconut dessert and can be prepared in less than half an hour this Vasant Panchami
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Chocoholics dig in to this Chocolate Truffle Tart on Valentine's Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Enjoy some Vanilla Pomegranate Mulled Wine this Valentine's Day 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Seared Scallops with Butternut Squash Risotto
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine's Day special treat: No bake, chocolate almond and peanut butter cups
- This Valentine's Day, make your loved one feel special by making these almond and peanut butter cups for them. This delicious no bake recipe will become your all-time favourite. We can bet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Vegan Spaghetti and Lentil Meatballs for a health conscious V-day meal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox