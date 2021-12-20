Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / Recipe: Dip into the holiday vibes with this Strawberry Flavoured Glazed Chicken
It would be a gastronomical crime to welcome the upcoming holiday season on a regular note hence, we are whipping up this drool-worthy Strawberry Flavoured Glazed Chicken to bring a smile to our dinner table. Check out its lipsmacking recipe inside
Updated on Dec 20, 2021 09:03 PM IST
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

There is no love greater than the love for food and it is the power of this love that binds loved ones together so, using this excuse, we are dipping into the holiday vibes with a recipe of Strawberry Flavoured Glazed Chicken. It would be a gastronomical crime to welcome the upcoming holiday season on a regular note hence, we are whipping up this drool-worthy Strawberry Flavoured Glazed Chicken to bring a smile to our dinner table.

Check out its lipsmacking recipe below and thank us later:

Ingredients:

1 chicken breast

1/2 cup strawberry flavoured syrup

1 pinch rosemary

1 gm garlic

1/2 tbsp oil

1 tbsp basil chopped

2 tsp chicken stock

Salt and pepper to taste

Basil sprigs for garnish

Method:

Flatten the chicken breast with a hammer and give some carving cuts on the breast. Then add strawberry flavoured syrup with the chicken. Add the rosemary and seasoning and leave it for a while.

Heat grill pan, add oil, put the chicken and pan sear it on both sides for a few minutes. Then remove the chicken from the pan, put on a baking tray, pour chicken stock on it and put in the oven for 5 minutes. Add some basil leaves too.

Remove the chicken from the oven. Heat oil, put garlic, add syrup, heat it for a few seconds and then add the stock from the chicken and add chopped basil and seasoning to it and whisk it for few seconds.

Take a plate and place the chicken slices and pour the hot strawberry basil sauce on top. Garnish with basil sprigs and serve.

(Recipe: Chef Ranveer Brar for Hershey India)

Benefits:

Consuming chicken breasts boosts immunity and has added health benefits of improving the nervous system. It also regulates digestion and eliminates weakness.

Chicken breasts are one of the best foods for protein which aides in building muscles. It is also very rich in vitamins and minerals which help in preventing cataracts or migraine, keeps skin disorders at bay along with heart disorders, gray hair, high cholesterol, and diabetes.

