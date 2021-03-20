Recipe: Easy Key Lime Pie recipe

Key lime pie is an American dish which is perfect for those who like to eat desserts but aren't too keen on the excess of sugar. It is made of a crumbly and buttery biscuit base, key lime juice, egg yolks and sweetened condensed milk, and then topped with fresh whipped cream. One can also go for a meringue topping made of egg white or no topping at all. This recipe does not actually call for the use of key limes, which are smaller, seedier, more acidic and have a thinner rind than the more commonly found Persian lime. Check it out

INGREDIENTS

FOR THE CRUST

1-1/2 cups finely crushed graham cracker crumbs or digestive biscuit crumbs

1/3 cup packed light brown sugar

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

FOR THE FILLING

Two 14-oz cans sweetened condensed milk

1 cup plain Greek yogurt (2% or whole milk)

1 tablespoon grated lime zest

3/4 cup fresh lime juice

FOR THE TOPPING

1 cup cold heavy cream

2 tablespoons confectioners' sugar

1 teaspoon grated lime zest

8 to 10 thin lime slices

INSTRUCTIONS

FOR THE CRUST

Preheat oven to 375 °F and set an oven rack in the middle position.

In a medium bowl, combine the graham cracker crumbs, brown sugar, and melted butter; stir with a fork first, and then your hands until the mixture is well combined. Using your fingers and the bottom of a glass or dry measuring cup, press the crumbs firmly into the bottom and up the sides of a 9 x 1.5-inch pie pan. The crust should be about ¼-inch thick. (Tip: do the sides first.)

Bake for 10 minutes, until just slightly browned. Let the crust cool on a wire rack.

FOR THE FILLING

Lower the oven temperature to 350°F.

In a large bowl, whisk together the sweetened condensed milk, yogurt, lime zest, and lime juice. Pour the thick mixture into the warm graham cracker crust. Bake for 15 minutes, until the filling is almost set; it should wobble a bit. Let cool at room temperature for 30 minutes, then place in the refrigerator to chill thoroughly, about 3 hours.

FOR THE TOPPING

In the bowl of an electric mixer, beat the heavy cream until soft peaks form. Add the confectioners’ sugar and beat until medium peaks form. Top the pie with the whipped cream. Decorate with the lime zest and lime slices. Store the pie in the refrigerator until ready to serve. Slice the pie into wedges, wiping your knife clean between slices, and serve cold.

Make-Ahead Instructions: You can make the crust a day ahead of time, but the filling should be added on the day of serving, otherwise the crust will get soggy.

(Recipe courtesy Once Upon A Chef)