Recipe: Easy Key Lime Pie recipe
- Key lime pie is an American dish which is perfect for those who like to eat desserts but aren't too keen on the excess of sugar.
Key lime pie is an American dish which is perfect for those who like to eat desserts but aren't too keen on the excess of sugar. It is made of a crumbly and buttery biscuit base, key lime juice, egg yolks and sweetened condensed milk, and then topped with fresh whipped cream. One can also go for a meringue topping made of egg white or no topping at all. This recipe does not actually call for the use of key limes, which are smaller, seedier, more acidic and have a thinner rind than the more commonly found Persian lime. Check it out
INGREDIENTS
FOR THE CRUST
1-1/2 cups finely crushed graham cracker crumbs or digestive biscuit crumbs
1/3 cup packed light brown sugar
4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
FOR THE FILLING
Two 14-oz cans sweetened condensed milk
1 cup plain Greek yogurt (2% or whole milk)
1 tablespoon grated lime zest
3/4 cup fresh lime juice
FOR THE TOPPING
1 cup cold heavy cream
2 tablespoons confectioners' sugar
1 teaspoon grated lime zest
8 to 10 thin lime slices
INSTRUCTIONS
FOR THE CRUST
Preheat oven to 375 °F and set an oven rack in the middle position.
In a medium bowl, combine the graham cracker crumbs, brown sugar, and melted butter; stir with a fork first, and then your hands until the mixture is well combined. Using your fingers and the bottom of a glass or dry measuring cup, press the crumbs firmly into the bottom and up the sides of a 9 x 1.5-inch pie pan. The crust should be about ¼-inch thick. (Tip: do the sides first.)
Bake for 10 minutes, until just slightly browned. Let the crust cool on a wire rack.
FOR THE FILLING
Lower the oven temperature to 350°F.
In a large bowl, whisk together the sweetened condensed milk, yogurt, lime zest, and lime juice. Pour the thick mixture into the warm graham cracker crust. Bake for 15 minutes, until the filling is almost set; it should wobble a bit. Let cool at room temperature for 30 minutes, then place in the refrigerator to chill thoroughly, about 3 hours.
FOR THE TOPPING
In the bowl of an electric mixer, beat the heavy cream until soft peaks form. Add the confectioners’ sugar and beat until medium peaks form. Top the pie with the whipped cream. Decorate with the lime zest and lime slices. Store the pie in the refrigerator until ready to serve. Slice the pie into wedges, wiping your knife clean between slices, and serve cold.
Make-Ahead Instructions: You can make the crust a day ahead of time, but the filling should be added on the day of serving, otherwise the crust will get soggy.
(Recipe courtesy Once Upon A Chef)
“At 22, I didn’t have a bank account nor any bank balance!” says Sanjay Kapoor
Sharpen your baking skills with the Rosemary Focaccia bread recipe
Recipe: This divine pasta Aglio e Olio will make your weekend
- Wear your chef's hat this weekend and make this simple pasta Aglio e Olio recipe which tastes divine and will surely impress your loved ones.
Give your breakfast a Mediterranean twist with this delicious Shakshouka recipe
- Bored of eating the same old breakfast everyday? Take your taste buds on a spin with this delicious Shakshouka recipe.
These light and healthy Vietnamese spring rolls are perfect for the summer
Recipe: Tick health benefits for the day with an exotic Creamsicle Chia Pudding
- Give your taste buds a tropical and bright treat this summer with this recipe of Creamsicle Chia Pudding
Bringing home the bacon: Pork is seeing a surge across India
Recipe: Shilpa Shetty makes us drool with healthy homemade spin to choco-spread
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra spills the beans on how to make breakfasts and snack-time fun for the kids with this recipe of homemade and healthy choco-spread and we are already drooling
If Popeye came to India, he'd surely binge on this dinner recipe of Palak Paneer
- Spinach is at its best when it's fresh between March and June and tapping into this timeline, we are cooking Palak Paneer tonight with a recipe that Popeye would totally recommend. Check benefits and recipe inside
Recipe: Life’s too short to curb cravings, try Choc Hazelnut Cinnamon Rolls now
- Since the weekend is taking forever to come, we can do with some sweet, fluffy morning treats and these Choc Hazelnut Protein Cinnamon Rolls serve just the purpose especially with their nutty and simply irresistible chocolate filling. Check out the mouthwatering recipe here
Fall in love with eggplants with this quick and easy Baingan Bharta recipe
- Baingan Bharta is a Punjabi dish which is super simple and easy to make, and it is the gateway dish to make anyone fall in love with aubergines and eggplants
Try out this yummy Italian Chicken Parmigiana recipe oozing with cheesy goodness
- Italian Chicken Parmigiana is an Italian dish which consists of breaded chicken breast covered with tomato sauce and a variety of cheeses including mozzarella, parmesan or provolone and is served over your choice of pasta, or salad if you wish to go low on carbs. Check it out.
Recipe: Say ‘yes’ to healthy snacking with Almond Nuttercup Baked Oats
- What is a warm and gooey snack that can paint your Tuesday blues in healthy hues? We’ll cut the mystery short and handover this recipe of Almond Nuttercup Baked Oats that are so filling and super easy to prepare, you’ll wonder why you didn’t come across it before!