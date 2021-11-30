Recipe: Give your breakfast or afternoon snack a healthy twist with poha cutlets

High nutrient value, poha is recommend as one of the healthiest Indian breakfasts by nutritionists but if you are bored of the regular one, we got you sorted with a fun twist to the recipe. Move over regular poha and enjoy a scrumptious breakfast/afternoon snack of poha cutlets or whip them up for your kids' tiffin as it packs health with taste since it is made with boiled potatoes, peas, poha and spices.

Ingredients:

1 cup poha

2 small boiled potatoes (mashed)

2 tbsp onion (finely chopped)

1 tsp ginger garlic paste

1/4 cup boiled peas

1/4 cup grated carrot

1/4 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp garam masala powder

1 tsp red chilli powder

1/4 tsp chat masala powder

1 tbsp coriander leaves (finely chopped)

Salt to taste

1/2 cup aachari mayo

3 tbsp cornflour

Water as required

1/2 cup breadcrumbs

Oil for frying

Method:

Soak poha in water for 5 minutes. Drain the water and in a bowl, add all ingredients of tikki and make a dough. Divide the dough into 6 equal balls.

While making the ball, add 1 tbs of aachari mayo in the center and make the ball. Slightly flatten it from the top to form the tikki.

Make the tikkis and put them aside. Mix all ingredients of cornflour mixture. Dip in corn flour batter and coat with bread crumbs on all sides.

Deep fry this in hot oil. Finally, sprinkle some chaat masala on the top. Serve hot with coriander chutney and achari mayo. Enjoy your meal!

(Recipe: Del Monte)

Benefits:

Poha is light on the digestive system, rich in iron and carbohydrates, filing and good for weight loss goals. It is low on calories and controls blood/sugar level along with being a great probiotic since this flattened rice is made by parboiling paddy and then drying it out in the sun for a few hours.

Potatoes are the most commonly consumed vegetable in India and are full of antioxidants that aid in preventing diseases. Packed with vitamins and minerals that help the body to function properly, they are a good source of fiber which keep one full for long, help to lose weight, provide energy-delivering complex carbohydrates.

The vegetable has also been linked by studies in improving blood sugar control, reducing heart disease risk and helping in higher immunity. Potatoes help regulate blood pressure as they are a great source of potassium.

Green peas are filling and good for our digestive health, eye health and have immunity building benefits. They contain protein, vitamin A, vitamin B, vitamin C, vitamin E, potassium, zinc and lots of fibre and other antioxidants that strengthen our immune system, help reduce inflammation, lower the risk of chronic conditions including diabetes, heart disease and arthritis and support healthy blood sugar control.

Carrots are good for eyes as they keep them healthy, protect them against the sun, lowers chances of cataracts and other eye problems. Apart from being highly nutritious with beta carotene, fiber, vitamin K1, potassium and antioxidants, carrots are weight-loss-friendly and also linked to lower cholesterol levels.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter