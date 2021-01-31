Recipe: Give your Sunday binge a fluffy, soft twist with pan fried steamed buns
- Looking for a delicious holiday recipe? Try these amazingly crunchy pan-fried steamed buns which are sure to leave you drooling for more
As we hang up our boots from the whirlwind of zoom calls and deadlines this Sunday, we can’t wait to treat ourselves to a scrumptious platter and what better than a filling of zucchini, carrot and mushrooms in pan-fried steamed buns. If you too are drooling like us at the very thought of the dish, here is a recipe that we dug up to try our hands on this weekend.
Those looking for a holiday recipe to give their Sunday a fluffly and soft twist, try these amazingly crunchy pan-fried steamed buns with amazing textures and flavours that your family is going to love. These can also be made successfully with gluten-free flour blend or gluten-free self-rising flour so, take your pick and check out this recipe to whip some up today.
Ingredients:
Dough ingredients
240 g all-purpose flour or plain flour
3 teaspoons sugar
1 teaspoon instant yeast
⅔ cup warm unsweetened plant-based milk or water think of bathwater temperature
A pinch of salt
1 teaspoon oil
Filling ingredients
1 lb [450g] zucchini
1 small carrot
¼ cup sliced mushrooms
2 stalks of scallions/green onions chopped
Oil for cooking
Salt
Ingredients for filling's seasoning
1 tablespoon soy sauce
2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil
1 teaspoon white pepper
½ teaspoon salt
Other Ingredients
Chopped green onions
Black and white sesame seeds
Method:
Option 1: Knead the dough with a mixer
Mix sugar and yeast in warm water/unsweetened plant-based milk until well-combined. If this is the first time using your yeast, let the mixture sit for about 10 minutes. If you see a foamy top, then, your yeast is good, if not, then it’s expired.
Mix flour and salt until well-combined in a large mixing bowl. Then, add in the yeast mixture and oil.
Using a dough hook, knead the mixture into a soft dough. Transfer dough onto a cleaned surface until knead until you get a smooth top.
Place the dough back in the bowl, cover with a lid, and proof until double its size.
Option 2: Knead the dough with hand
Mix sugar and yeast in warm water/unsweetened plant-based milk until well-combined.
Place flour and salt on a cleaned surface like a mound.
Using your palm or a bottom of a bowl, make a hole in the middle. Slowly pour in the yeast mixture while bringing the flour from the side to the middle.
Knead into a soft and smooth dough then place it in a bowl. Cover and let it proof until double its size.
Method to make the filling
First, shred zucchini into a bowl and massage it with 1 teaspoon of salt. Cover and let it rest for 30 minutes to draw out the moisture.
Meanwhile, in a heated non-stick pan with a drizzle oil, sauté mushrooms until aromatic. Set aside.
Shred carrot into a small bowl. After 30 minutes, place zucchini in a nutmilk bag and squeeze out all the liquid. Transfer the drained zucchini into a large bowl.
Add the carrot, mushrooms, and chopped onions. Season accordingly.
Method to make the buns:
Transfer proofed dough onto a cleaned surface, roll it into a log and divide into 14 equal portions. Then, roll each dough into a ball and set aside, covered.
Work with one dough at a time. Roll out the dough into about 5" oblong shape, then fold the dough into half. Roll it out again and fold for the second time. This step is to remove as many air bubbles as possible.
Then, roll the folded dough into a circular wrapper. Fill the middle of the wrapper with a spoonful of filling, then pleat to seal. Set aside, covered and continue with the rest of the dough.
Method to cook the buns:
Heat a 10" non-stick pan and add about ½ tablespoon oil.
Place the buns pleated side down in one layer and cook until the bottom turns slightly golden over low med heat.
Add about 1 cup of water, place a lid over and cook until all water has evaporated. Then, turn off the heat.
Serve:
Once the buns are done cooking, place a plate in the pan, and flip to remove or remove the buns with a spatula. Serve warm with your favourite sauces.
(Recipe: WoonHeng, Instagram/@ woon.heng)
Also called Sheng Jian Bao, pan fried steamed buns are an Asian, Chinese cuisine that are perfect for breakfast, main course and even as a snack. How are you going to customise them?
