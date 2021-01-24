Recipe: Here’s how to make scallion pancakes or the Chinese sibling of naan

Move over Western pancakes and make way for scallion pancakes that are made from dough instead of batter. Also known as Cong you bing, scallion pancake is the Chinese sibling of naan whose unleavened flatbread is stuffed with scallions or green onions or spring onions. Savory with slightly chewy interior of thin layers, these pancakes are folded with oil and minced scallions and are extra crunchy when fresh-off-the-stove.

Are you a vegan who is craving some naan? Try these crispy, flaky and aromatic scallion pancakes instead. We guarantee you will smash them all in one sitting.

Ingredients:

300g all purpose flour

¾ cup water (1/2 hot boiling water + ⅓ cold water)

2 tbsp cooking oil

2 cups of chopped scallion (green part only)

½ tsp. salt

Method:

Mix the salt with the flour in a big bowl. Then make a hole in the middle and slowly add in the hot water. Wait for 10 mins without mixing. Now add in the cold water and 1 tbsp oil. Bring it all together into a ball. You can also use chopsticks or a fork for this stage.

Cover with a damp cloth, rest for 5 mins and then knead it until it is smooth. Cover again and rest for 30 mins. Divide the dough into 4 pieces. For each piece, roll it out into a circle, then brush with some oil and sprinkle the spring onions. Roll the circle into a cylinder and then roll the cylinder again into a snail like shape.

Repeat with each dough ball and then set them to rest again for 15 mins, covered by a damp cloth as always. Then roll out each one into a bigger circle. Heat some oil in a pan and fry the pancake for 2 to 3 mins or till golden brown on each side. Press down the centre with a spatula to make sure its properly cooked.

Serve with a dipping sauce of your choice. You can also use a mix of soy sauce, chilli oil, sugar and vinegar with some more scallions to make the sauce. Tip- if the dough is sticking a lot on your hands or the rolling pin, gently oil your hands and the rolling board as it makes it a lot easier to deal with the dough.

(Recipe: London foodie, Instagram/ truffleandtoast)

We can’t wait to make and dig into these scrumptious pancakes. What about you?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter