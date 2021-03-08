IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / Recipe: Keep your weeknight dinner mood lit with Orange Chicken Meatballs
Recipe: Keep your weeknight dinner mood lit right with Orange Chicken Meatballs(Instagram/thewoodenskillet)
Recipe: Keep your weeknight dinner mood lit right with Orange Chicken Meatballs(Instagram/thewoodenskillet)
recipe

Recipe: Keep your weeknight dinner mood lit with Orange Chicken Meatballs

  • Looking for an easy-to-make dinner option that will flavour your weeknight and result in the whole family loving it? Well, we got you sorted with this mouthwatering recipe of Orange Chicken Meatballs
READ FULL STORY
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:55 PM IST

If you are a non-vegetarian, chances are that you can never say no to meatballs which also work as an awesome holiday appetiser and tapping into that interest, we dug up a recipe of Orange Chicken Meatballs to set our weeknight dinner mood right. If you too are looking for an easy-to-make dinner option that will flavour your weeknight and result in the whole family loving it, search no further as we got you sorted with this mouthwatering recipe of Orange Chicken Meatballs that takes only 30 minutes to make.

Move over takeaways or binge eating deep fried or sugar-laden Chinese food this Monday and give health a chance with Orange Chicken Meatballs that will surely make you fall in love with the sauce and keep you coming back for more courtesy its crunchy, sweet and savoury flavours. Check out the recipe of Orange Chicken Meatballs here:

Ingredients:

Meatballs

1 pound ground chicken

1 egg

1/2 cup almond flour

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

zest of 1 orange, minced

olive oil

Sauce

1 1/5 cups orange juice

1/4 cup orange juice concentrate

2 tablespoons fresh orange zest

2 teaspoon garlic, minced

2 tablespoons + 2 teaspoon coconut aminos

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon tapioca starch (added later)

Add-Ins

2–4 cups fresh broccoli florets

Cauliflower Rice

Method:

Combine orange juice, orange juice concentrate, orange zest, garlic, coconut aminos and sesame oil in a small saucepan. Let simmer while making the meatballs.

Then combine ground chicken, egg, almond flour, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, black pepper and orange zest in a medium mixing bowl.

Use a cookie dough scoop to scoop out approx. 1 1/2 tablespoons of meatball mixture, forming a ball, and place on a large plate. Continue until all of the meatball mixture is used. (See Notes)

Take large/medium cast iron skillet and bring to medium-high heat. Add a tablespoon of oil and use a spatula to spread evenly to coat the pan. Add chicken meatballs and sear on all sides, about 3 minutes.

Turn down heat to medium and cover. Let cook 10-15 minutes, moving around frequently, until fully cooked (165 internal temperature – I recommend using a meat thermometer).

Once meatballs are fully cooked remove them from the skillet and place on a plate; set aside. In the same skillet you cooked the meatballs, pour in the sauce that has been simmering. Add in the tapioca starch and whisk continually, bringing the sauce to simmer. It will slowly start to thicken. Once sauce is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, add the meatballs back in. Toss to coat the meatballs. Remember the sauce will thicken even more as it cools a little.

If you are making broccoli to go with this you can add that in at this point, cover the dish and let the broccoli steam for a few minutes (just don’t let the sauce go above a small simmer or it may get gummy). You can also just steam your broccoli separately and then add in to the sauce or serve it on the side.

If you aren’t concerned with Whole30/Paleo then feel free to serve with regular rice for a gluten-free option. Enjoy.

(Recipe: Erin, Instagram/thewoodenskillet)

Benefits:

Consuming chicken boosts immunity and has added health benefits of improving the nervous system. It also regulates digestion and eliminates weakness.

Chicken meat is one of the best food for protein as it aides in building muscles. It is also very rich in vitamins and minerals which help in preventing cataracts or migraine, keeps skin disorders at bay along with heart disorders, gray hair, high cholesterol and diabetes.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
healthy recipe recipes healthy recipes recipe chicken dinner orange oranges chicken
Close
Recipe: Keep your weeknight dinner mood lit right with Orange Chicken Meatballs(Instagram/thewoodenskillet)
Recipe: Keep your weeknight dinner mood lit right with Orange Chicken Meatballs(Instagram/thewoodenskillet)
recipe

Recipe: Keep your weeknight dinner mood lit with Orange Chicken Meatballs

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:55 PM IST
  • Looking for an easy-to-make dinner option that will flavour your weeknight and result in the whole family loving it? Well, we got you sorted with this mouthwatering recipe of Orange Chicken Meatballs
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pindi Chana Masala(CookPlateEatEnjoy)
Pindi Chana Masala(CookPlateEatEnjoy)
recipe

Turn into a master chef with this simple, authentic Pindi Chhole recipe

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:24 PM IST
This recipe uses big, white chana or grams and is cooked in a mixture of spices, cinammon sticks and black tea water to give it a nice, dark colour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Got sourdough discard? Use it to make Sourdough Chocolate Chip Cookies(Instagram/bakeritablog)
Recipe: Got sourdough discard? Use it to make Sourdough Chocolate Chip Cookies(Instagram/bakeritablog)
recipe

Recipe: Got sourdough discard? Use it to make Sourdough Chocolate Chip Cookies

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:30 PM IST
  • What’s better than paleo chocolate chip cookies? Well, it has to be Sourdough Chocolate Chip Cookies made from sourdough discard as they are gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan. Check out their tempting recipe inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
recipe

Tips and tricks to make the perfect pasta from scratch at home

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:48 PM IST
Here are some useful tips and tricks that will help you achieve the perfect texture and consistency in all you pasta endeavours, read on:
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gnocchi in tomato sauce(Pixabay)
Gnocchi in tomato sauce(Pixabay)
recipe

Bored of eating the same pastas? Try out this interesting gnocchi recipe

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:21 PM IST
Gnocchi is a type of pasta or potato dumpling which is usually made from ingredients like wheat flour, egg, cheese, potato, breadcrumbs, cornmeal or other variations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Beat the heat this summer with flavoursome dessert of Mango Pudding(Instagram/sadiekitchensweettreats)
Recipe: Beat the heat this summer with flavoursome dessert of Mango Pudding(Instagram/sadiekitchensweettreats)
recipe

Recipe: Beat the heat this summer with flavoursome dessert of Mango Pudding

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:44 PM IST
  • Whip up a healthy treat this summer, packed with a flavoursome and refreshing punch with this Mango Pudding that is a lovely light way to end a heavy meal. Check out the exotic recipe inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranjitha uses tiny clay pots, tavas and pressure cooker, tweezers for tongs, and candle flames to create her miniaturised meals.
Ranjitha uses tiny clay pots, tavas and pressure cooker, tweezers for tongs, and candle flames to create her miniaturised meals.
recipe

On this miniature cooking show, recipes fit for a dollhouse

By Natasha Rego
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:41 PM IST
Ranjitha KV, a fashion designer and crafts enthusiast, builds entire kitchens around her tiny dishes. On the menu — a biryani made with three tsp of rice, “chicken lollipops” from quail legs, even a silvery little cousin of the pomfret.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Smoothie Bowls(JoyFoodSunshine)
Smoothie Bowls(JoyFoodSunshine)
recipe

Recipe: Kickstart your day with colourful, nutritious smoothie bowls

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:20 PM IST
Sick of eating the same old cereal everyday? Try out this Instagrammable smoothie bowl recipe and give your day (and social media feed) a bright start.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tomato Chicken Curry(HungryHealthyHappy)
Tomato Chicken Curry(HungryHealthyHappy)
recipe

Quick and easy Spicy Tomato Chicken Curry recipe for amateur chefs

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:10 PM IST
With simple ingredients and only 40 minutes of total preparation time, this super quick Tomato Chicken Curry recipe is thick, healthy and spicy, and will go perfectly well with paranthas, roti, naan and even rice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Oats and cranberries pancakes recipe(Instagram/dine.with.rakhi)
Oats and cranberries pancakes recipe(Instagram/dine.with.rakhi)
recipe

Healthy Recipe: Make Oats-Cranberry Pancakes and start your day on a sweet note

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:50 PM IST
  • Try this delicious recipe of Oats and Cranberry Pancakes that don't just taste divine but are also healthy. You can now enjoy pancakes without the guilt.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Focus on everyday routine with strawberry chia pudding, benefits inside(Instagram/healthyholisticview)
Recipe: Focus on everyday routine with strawberry chia pudding, benefits inside(Instagram/healthyholisticview)
recipe

Recipe: Focus on everyday routine with strawberry chia pudding, benefits inside

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:47 PM IST
  • Seal your midweek sugar cravings with a healthy treat including the goodness of a superfood with this super easy recipe of strawberry chia pudding. Check out the health benefits of this delicious dessert inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Chicken Lettuce Wraps with Peanut Sauce are new healthy weeknight staple(Instagram/broccyourbody)
Recipe: Chicken Lettuce Wraps with Peanut Sauce are new healthy weeknight staple(Instagram/broccyourbody)
recipe

Recipe: Chicken Lettuce Wraps with Peanut Sauce are new healthy weeknight staple

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:36 PM IST
  • Want to be healthy with a flavour explosion in your mouth? Try this mouthwatering recipe of Chicken Lettuce Wraps with Peanut Sauce that will keep you coming back for more
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora with her mother Joyce, and delicious Yakhni Pulao made by her.(Instagram)
Malaika Arora with her mother Joyce, and delicious Yakhni Pulao made by her.(Instagram)
recipe

Try this mutton Yakhni Pulao fit for kings by Malaika Arora's mother, Joyce

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:31 PM IST
Malaika Arora's mother Joyce Arora is quite the Instagram star, and often takes to her feed to share delicious recipes, tips and tricks with her 34,000 plus followers on the social media platform under a very punny name, 'Joys of Cooking'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Believe in plant-based eating? Try your hands on this easy burrito(Instagram/plantbasedonabudget)
Recipe: Believe in plant-based eating? Try your hands on this easy burrito(Instagram/plantbasedonabudget)
recipe

Recipe: Believe in plant-based eating? Try your hands on this easy burrito

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:44 PM IST
  • Whether you like your beans spicy or prefer skipping them and using plain canned ones, the goal is to create a quality burrito that is made from the scratch and you can try this simple recipe too if you are craving some Mexican food tonight
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Say ‘bottoms up’ to an excellent rice substitute - Cauliflower Soup(Instagram/claritasway)
Recipe: Say ‘bottoms up’ to an excellent rice substitute - Cauliflower Soup(Instagram/claritasway)
recipe

Recipe: Say ‘bottoms up’ to an excellent rice substitute - Cauliflower Soup

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:11 PM IST
  • Want to relieve constipation or treat your body to natural antioxidants? Here’s a recipe to whip up some creamy, crunchy Cauliflower soup this Tuesday evening which is a healthy substitute for rice and flour and is sure to tickle your taste buds
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP