Recipe: Keep your weeknight dinner mood lit with Orange Chicken Meatballs
- Looking for an easy-to-make dinner option that will flavour your weeknight and result in the whole family loving it? Well, we got you sorted with this mouthwatering recipe of Orange Chicken Meatballs
If you are a non-vegetarian, chances are that you can never say no to meatballs which also work as an awesome holiday appetiser and tapping into that interest, we dug up a recipe of Orange Chicken Meatballs to set our weeknight dinner mood right. If you too are looking for an easy-to-make dinner option that will flavour your weeknight and result in the whole family loving it, search no further as we got you sorted with this mouthwatering recipe of Orange Chicken Meatballs that takes only 30 minutes to make.
Move over takeaways or binge eating deep fried or sugar-laden Chinese food this Monday and give health a chance with Orange Chicken Meatballs that will surely make you fall in love with the sauce and keep you coming back for more courtesy its crunchy, sweet and savoury flavours. Check out the recipe of Orange Chicken Meatballs here:
Ingredients:
Meatballs
1 pound ground chicken
1 egg
1/2 cup almond flour
1 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
zest of 1 orange, minced
olive oil
Sauce
1 1/5 cups orange juice
1/4 cup orange juice concentrate
2 tablespoons fresh orange zest
2 teaspoon garlic, minced
2 tablespoons + 2 teaspoon coconut aminos
1 teaspoon sesame oil
1 teaspoon tapioca starch (added later)
Add-Ins
2–4 cups fresh broccoli florets
Cauliflower Rice
Method:
Combine orange juice, orange juice concentrate, orange zest, garlic, coconut aminos and sesame oil in a small saucepan. Let simmer while making the meatballs.
Then combine ground chicken, egg, almond flour, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, black pepper and orange zest in a medium mixing bowl.
Use a cookie dough scoop to scoop out approx. 1 1/2 tablespoons of meatball mixture, forming a ball, and place on a large plate. Continue until all of the meatball mixture is used. (See Notes)
Take large/medium cast iron skillet and bring to medium-high heat. Add a tablespoon of oil and use a spatula to spread evenly to coat the pan. Add chicken meatballs and sear on all sides, about 3 minutes.
Turn down heat to medium and cover. Let cook 10-15 minutes, moving around frequently, until fully cooked (165 internal temperature – I recommend using a meat thermometer).
Once meatballs are fully cooked remove them from the skillet and place on a plate; set aside. In the same skillet you cooked the meatballs, pour in the sauce that has been simmering. Add in the tapioca starch and whisk continually, bringing the sauce to simmer. It will slowly start to thicken. Once sauce is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, add the meatballs back in. Toss to coat the meatballs. Remember the sauce will thicken even more as it cools a little.
If you are making broccoli to go with this you can add that in at this point, cover the dish and let the broccoli steam for a few minutes (just don’t let the sauce go above a small simmer or it may get gummy). You can also just steam your broccoli separately and then add in to the sauce or serve it on the side.
If you aren’t concerned with Whole30/Paleo then feel free to serve with regular rice for a gluten-free option. Enjoy.
(Recipe: Erin, Instagram/thewoodenskillet)
Benefits:
Consuming chicken boosts immunity and has added health benefits of improving the nervous system. It also regulates digestion and eliminates weakness.
Chicken meat is one of the best food for protein as it aides in building muscles. It is also very rich in vitamins and minerals which help in preventing cataracts or migraine, keeps skin disorders at bay along with heart disorders, gray hair, high cholesterol and diabetes.
