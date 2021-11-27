Recipe: Move over regular beverages and try strawberry and raspberry ice tea

Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic struck, we all started prioritising our health like never before and incorporated exercises along with diet food into our daily routines. While everyone is sipping with their health in mind, the obsession with soda is steadily waning.

When all your food items are inclined towards a healthy angle, why should your beverages stay behind? Check out this lip-smacking recipe of strawberry and raspberry ice tea which is a refreshing alternative to soda.

Ingredients:

Strawberry Puree – 15 ml

Raspberries puree – 15 ml

Cold brew tea – 45 ml

Apple juice – 60 ml

Dash of lime juice -10 ml

Method:

Add all the ingredients in the shaker. Shake well and serve it on fresh ice in collins glass.

Benefits:

Strawberries are sodium-free, fat-free, cholesterol-free, low-calorie food and are packed with fibres and vitamins. They protect the heart by increasing HDL which is good cholesterol, guard against cancer and lower the blood pressure.

Raspberries are low in calories but boast many nutrients apart from being a very good source of fiber and high in antioxidants that help reduce oxidative stress. Their consumption helps reduce the risk of cancer, diabetes, heart disease and other illnesses due to their antioxidant content. They may positively impact blood sugar, improve arthritis, aid in weight loss and may also combat ageing.

Though raspberries are best to eat after purchasing, they can also be frozen and enjoyed at any time of year with same healthy option. Apples have impressive health benefits from being nutritious to being a good source of fiber and vitamin C.

High in fiber and water, apples may be good for weight loss and have been linked to a lower risk of heart disease, lower risk of type 2 diabetes, lower risk of cancer, promote good gut bacteria and help protect lungs from oxidative damage which helps fight asthma. Apples may positively affect bone health and even mental health. Remember, an apple a day keeps the doctor away.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.