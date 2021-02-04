IND USA
Recipe: Say 'yes' to love this week with crunchy and sweet carrot cake muffins
Recipe: Say 'yes' to love this week with crunchy and sweet carrot cake muffins

  • Valentine’s week is just round the corner and so is our diet's cheat day but this time we choose to hail it on a healthy note. Enjoy the wonderful harmony of love and treat your taste buds with this recipe of scrumptious carrot cake muffins
By Zarafshan Shiraz
FEB 04, 2021

Stressed spelled backwards is desserts and that is all we need to wrap up this work week, with a sweet dish that makes bae and us drool as we enter the Valentine’s week. As the week of romance is just round the corner and so is our cheat day, we dug up a recipe of scrumptious carrot cake muffins to enjoy the wonderful harmony of love while treating our taste buds to a healthy twist.

Packed with walnuts, raisins and spices, carrot cake muffins are enough to make anyone go weak in the knees. Check out the recipe here and thank us later.

Ingredients:

240 ml almond milk

70g coconut oil

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp vanilla extract

200g spelt flour

100g brown sugar

2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

3/4 tsp salt

2 tsp cinnamon powder

1 tsp ginger powder

1/2 tsp ground cloves

75g raisins

55g walnuts

about 120g shredded carrot (about 2 medium carrots)

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Stir the milk, oil, vanilla and vinegar together in a small bowl. In a separate bowl stir together the flour, brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

Use a spoon to form a well in the center of the dry ingredients, then pour in the milk mixture. Stir just until combined. Fold in the carrots, walnuts and raisins. Divide the batter among 12 muffin cups.

They will not rise a lot so don't worry about filling them too much. Bake the muffins for about 22 minutes. Enjoy!

(Recipe: Eva Susin, Instagram/susiiiiin)

Benefits:

Carrots are good for eyes as they keep them healthy, protect them against the sun, lowers chances of cataracts and other eye problems. Apart from being highly nutritious with beta carotene, fiber, vitamin K1, potassium and antioxidants, carrots are weight-loss-friendly and also linked to lower cholesterol levels.

