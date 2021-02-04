Recipe: Say 'yes' to love this week with crunchy and sweet carrot cake muffins
- Valentine’s week is just round the corner and so is our diet's cheat day but this time we choose to hail it on a healthy note. Enjoy the wonderful harmony of love and treat your taste buds with this recipe of scrumptious carrot cake muffins
Stressed spelled backwards is desserts and that is all we need to wrap up this work week, with a sweet dish that makes bae and us drool as we enter the Valentine’s week. As the week of romance is just round the corner and so is our cheat day, we dug up a recipe of scrumptious carrot cake muffins to enjoy the wonderful harmony of love while treating our taste buds to a healthy twist.
Packed with walnuts, raisins and spices, carrot cake muffins are enough to make anyone go weak in the knees. Check out the recipe here and thank us later.
Ingredients:
240 ml almond milk
70g coconut oil
1 tbsp apple cider vinegar
1 tsp vanilla extract
200g spelt flour
100g brown sugar
2 tsp baking powder
1/2 tsp baking soda
3/4 tsp salt
2 tsp cinnamon powder
1 tsp ginger powder
1/2 tsp ground cloves
75g raisins
55g walnuts
about 120g shredded carrot (about 2 medium carrots)
Method:
Preheat the oven to 180°C. Stir the milk, oil, vanilla and vinegar together in a small bowl. In a separate bowl stir together the flour, brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
Use a spoon to form a well in the center of the dry ingredients, then pour in the milk mixture. Stir just until combined. Fold in the carrots, walnuts and raisins. Divide the batter among 12 muffin cups.
They will not rise a lot so don't worry about filling them too much. Bake the muffins for about 22 minutes. Enjoy!
(Recipe: Eva Susin, Instagram/susiiiiin)
Benefits:
Carrots are good for eyes as they keep them healthy, protect them against the sun, lowers chances of cataracts and other eye problems. Apart from being highly nutritious with beta carotene, fiber, vitamin K1, potassium and antioxidants, carrots are weight-loss-friendly and also linked to lower cholesterol levels.
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Say cheers to Kanji and boost your digestion this winter season
- Also known as Indian Kombucha, Kanji is a fermented probiotic drink in a beautiful pink shade or purple colour which is refreshing and tangy with just the right amount of sour taste. Check its 5 ingredients recipe inside and say goodbye to digestion and gastric problems
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Drive away mid-week blues with chocolate peanut butter fudge brownies
- If there was only one sweet dish that you could binge eat today, we’d recommend this easy treat of fudgy chocolate peanut butter brownies that are the ultimate show-stopping dessert with an indulgent gooey crust. Check recipe inside with vegan, gluten free, egg free and keto options
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Truffles: not a trifle matter in the culinary world
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Want a snack after work? Try classic and delicious chia seeds pudding
- A dessert that is healthy is the only fantasy we swear by and if you too drool at the same thought, check out this recipe of chia seeds pudding and whip up a perfect little healthy dessert that is easy to make anytime
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Try this easy to bake thin mint chocolate cookies recipes, these are delicious
- Looking for a new dessert recipe? These easy to bake cookies are what you need. The thin mint chocolate cookies make for the perfect evening snack with your tea.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Try this simple recipe of creamy mushroom soup that tastes just like restaurant
- Just as a spoon of warm creamy mushroom soup will go in your mouth on a winter evening, your taste buds will take a ride to the flavour town, that is the magic of this simple recipe of creamy mushroom soup. Do try it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From Grandma to you: A comforting chicken-coconut and potato stew
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Try making these Michelin star chef approved prawn potstickers at home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dessert for breakfast? Try this chiapod with peach recipe and thank us later
- If you too get hearts in eyes like us at the mere thought of dessert for breakfast, here’s a superfood recipe of chiapod with peach to prepare in advance and give a delicious and fresh start to the new week ahead
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Esha Gupta has a favourite three-ingredient DIY face mask, here are its benefits
- Esha Gupta recently posted about her favourite DIY (Do It Yourself) face mask that is made with turmeric, olive oil and honey.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Give your Sunday binge a fluffy, soft twist with pan fried steamed buns
- Looking for a delicious holiday recipe? Try these amazingly crunchy pan-fried steamed buns which are sure to leave you drooling for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonam Kapoor shares her delicious breakfast smoothie recipe, would you try it?
- Sonam Kapoor recently shared the recipe of her wholesome delectable breakfast smoothie that gives nutrition and energy to get on with your day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Try this recipe of crunchy peanut butter energy balls for guilt-free sweet treat
- Craving a little something sweet in the afternoon or just 24/7 like we do? Move over chocolate crunch bars and try this perfect snack of healthy crunchy peanut butter energy balls that are vegan, gluten free and refined sugar free. Check out the recipe inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Olive oil is becoming one of the hottest ingredients in Asia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Paint your Friday ruby red with these tantalising raspberry tartlets
- Sink your teeth into the goodness of nutrition with these 'berry' delicious raspberry tartlets that are soft, delicate and sweet enough to lift up your mood in a jiffy. Recipe inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox