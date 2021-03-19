Recipe: Tick health benefits for the day with an exotic Creamsicle Chia Pudding

If you are a regular here, you would be well versed with our fondness for all things chia seeds as they make a regular appearance on our recipe page and this weekend is no different as we sort out breakfast woes for tomorrow with an exotic recipe of Creamsicle Chia Pudding. Since most of the fitness enthusiasts swear by the goodness of this superfood that chia seeds are, here’s adding to their tantalizing list with a delicious dessert which you can have first thing in the morning without any guilt.

Like is the case with all chia puddings, it is advised to prepare the chia mixture in advance, probably a night before. This is to let it stiffen since it takes on a kind of jelly-like layer when moisture is added to it and gives them a nice creamy texture.

Hence, the mixture should set in the refrigerator for at least an hour before use. Give your taste buds a tropical and bright treat this summer with this recipe of Creamsicle Chia Pudding which is super easy to whip up:

Ingredients:

1 1/4 cup milk of choice (I use almond)

1 cup 0% OR 2% plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cup chia seeds

2 tbsp honey

2 tbsp sugar (optional)

1 tbsp orange zest (about 1 orange)

2 tsp vanilla extract

Topping choices

Segmented Orange

Segmented Grapefruit

Segmented Tangerine

Method:

In a large bowl whisk together the milk, yogurt, chia seeds, honey, sugar, orange zest and vanilla extract. Divide the mixture evenly into 4 mason jars.

Refrigerate overnight. When ready to serve, top with fruits of your choice. Enjoy!

(Recipe: Instagram/dailydoseofyumm)

Benefits:

Loaded with cell-protecting antioxidants, chia seeds deliver a massive amount of nutrients with very few calories and are a good source of minerals like calcium. They help prevent constipation by providing insoluble fibre, which along with the protein content helps one to lose weight.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter