IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / Recipe: Tick health benefits for the day with an exotic Creamsicle Chia Pudding
Recipe: Tick health benefits for the day with an exotic Creamsicle Chia Pudding(Instagram/dailydoseofyumm)
Recipe: Tick health benefits for the day with an exotic Creamsicle Chia Pudding(Instagram/dailydoseofyumm)
recipe

Recipe: Tick health benefits for the day with an exotic Creamsicle Chia Pudding

  • Give your taste buds a tropical and bright treat this summer with this recipe of Creamsicle Chia Pudding
READ FULL STORY
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:48 PM IST

If you are a regular here, you would be well versed with our fondness for all things chia seeds as they make a regular appearance on our recipe page and this weekend is no different as we sort out breakfast woes for tomorrow with an exotic recipe of Creamsicle Chia Pudding. Since most of the fitness enthusiasts swear by the goodness of this superfood that chia seeds are, here’s adding to their tantalizing list with a delicious dessert which you can have first thing in the morning without any guilt.

Like is the case with all chia puddings, it is advised to prepare the chia mixture in advance, probably a night before. This is to let it stiffen since it takes on a kind of jelly-like layer when moisture is added to it and gives them a nice creamy texture.

Hence, the mixture should set in the refrigerator for at least an hour before use. Give your taste buds a tropical and bright treat this summer with this recipe of Creamsicle Chia Pudding which is super easy to whip up:

Ingredients:

1 1/4 cup milk of choice (I use almond)

1 cup 0% OR 2% plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cup chia seeds

2 tbsp honey

2 tbsp sugar (optional)

1 tbsp orange zest (about 1 orange)

2 tsp vanilla extract

Topping choices

Segmented Orange

Segmented Grapefruit

Segmented Tangerine

Method:

In a large bowl whisk together the milk, yogurt, chia seeds, honey, sugar, orange zest and vanilla extract. Divide the mixture evenly into 4 mason jars.

Refrigerate overnight. When ready to serve, top with fruits of your choice. Enjoy!

(Recipe: Instagram/dailydoseofyumm)

Benefits:

Loaded with cell-protecting antioxidants, chia seeds deliver a massive amount of nutrients with very few calories and are a good source of minerals like calcium. They help prevent constipation by providing insoluble fibre, which along with the protein content helps one to lose weight.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
healthy recipe recipes healthy recipes recipe healthy chia chia seeds chia seeds benefits summer dessert orange zesty + 10 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Recipe: Tick health benefits for the day with an exotic Creamsicle Chia Pudding(Instagram/dailydoseofyumm)
Recipe: Tick health benefits for the day with an exotic Creamsicle Chia Pudding(Instagram/dailydoseofyumm)
recipe

Recipe: Tick health benefits for the day with an exotic Creamsicle Chia Pudding

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:48 PM IST
  • Give your taste buds a tropical and bright treat this summer with this recipe of Creamsicle Chia Pudding
READ FULL STORY
Close
Breakfast masala oats with Goan choriz by Rhea Mitra-Dalal of the Facebook page The Porkaholics.
Breakfast masala oats with Goan choriz by Rhea Mitra-Dalal of the Facebook page The Porkaholics.
recipe

Bringing home the bacon: Pork is seeing a surge across India

By Dipanjan Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:39 PM IST
In East UP, Dalit butchers are turning cooks, selling prepared pork items by the roadside. Hyderabad has taken to bacon. In Delhi and Mumbai, bacon fries, bacon jam and pork chops sell well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Shilpa Shetty makes us drool with healthy homemade spin to choco-spread(theshilpashetty)
Recipe: Shilpa Shetty makes us drool with healthy homemade spin to choco-spread(theshilpashetty)
recipe

Recipe: Shilpa Shetty makes us drool with healthy homemade spin to choco-spread

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:08 PM IST
  • Shilpa Shetty Kundra spills the beans on how to make breakfasts and snack-time fun for the kids with this recipe of homemade and healthy choco-spread and we are already drooling
READ FULL STORY
Close
If Popeye came to India, he'd surely binge on this dinner recipe of Palak Paneer(Instagram/culinarychaser)
If Popeye came to India, he'd surely binge on this dinner recipe of Palak Paneer(Instagram/culinarychaser)
recipe

If Popeye came to India, he'd surely binge on this dinner recipe of Palak Paneer

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:44 PM IST
  • Spinach is at its best when it's fresh between March and June and tapping into this timeline, we are cooking Palak Paneer tonight with a recipe that Popeye would totally recommend. Check benefits and recipe inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Life’s too short to curb cravings, try Choc Hazelnut Cinnamon Rolls now(Instagram/counting_zacros)
Recipe: Life’s too short to curb cravings, try Choc Hazelnut Cinnamon Rolls now(Instagram/counting_zacros)
recipe

Recipe: Life’s too short to curb cravings, try Choc Hazelnut Cinnamon Rolls now

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:52 AM IST
  • Since the weekend is taking forever to come, we can do with some sweet, fluffy morning treats and these Choc Hazelnut Protein Cinnamon Rolls serve just the purpose especially with their nutty and simply irresistible chocolate filling. Check out the mouthwatering recipe here
READ FULL STORY
Close
Baingan Bharta(Veg Recipes of India)
Baingan Bharta(Veg Recipes of India)
recipe

Fall in love with eggplants with this quick and easy Baingan Bharta recipe

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:58 PM IST
  • Baingan Bharta is a Punjabi dish which is super simple and easy to make, and it is the gateway dish to make anyone fall in love with aubergines and eggplants
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chicken Parmesan(Nosh Plate Instagram)
Chicken Parmesan(Nosh Plate Instagram)
recipe

Try out this yummy Italian Chicken Parmigiana recipe oozing with cheesy goodness

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:08 PM IST
  • Italian Chicken Parmigiana is an Italian dish which consists of breaded chicken breast covered with tomato sauce and a variety of cheeses including mozzarella, parmesan or provolone and is served over your choice of pasta, or salad if you wish to go low on carbs. Check it out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Say ‘yes’ to healthy snacking with Almond Nuttercup Baked Oats(Instagram/practicewhatupeach)
Recipe: Say ‘yes’ to healthy snacking with Almond Nuttercup Baked Oats(Instagram/practicewhatupeach)
recipe

Recipe: Say ‘yes’ to healthy snacking with Almond Nuttercup Baked Oats

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:06 PM IST
  • What is a warm and gooey snack that can paint your Tuesday blues in healthy hues? We’ll cut the mystery short and handover this recipe of Almond Nuttercup Baked Oats that are so filling and super easy to prepare, you’ll wonder why you didn’t come across it before!
READ FULL STORY
Close
Flower power adds a fairytale spin to food
Flower power adds a fairytale spin to food
recipe

Flower power adds a fairytale spin to food

By Swati Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:17 PM IST
From silky sweet to refreshing citrus, every spring season, a floral medley of unique flavours and textures makes every garden brim with beautiful blooms, that can be used to complement a variety of sweet and savoury dishes. Nothing spells fancy like a sprinkle of colourful flower petals in a salad, soup or your favourite cocktail. Been used since time immemorial, flowers balance taste, emanates a beautiful fragrance, and improves the aesthetic appeal of a dish.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Joyce Arora and her pineapple pachadi.(Instagram)
Joyce Arora and her pineapple pachadi.(Instagram)
recipe

Malaika's mother Joyce Arora's pineapple pachadi recipe is perfect for summers

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:44 PM IST
Joyce Arora shared, "The summer heat is on. The body craves something cooling. you can download glasses of chilled nimbu paani, sugarcane juice, aam panna, or just good old Lassi."
READ FULL STORY
Close
If you learn one thing from this recipe, though, Kinch wants it to be pesto. He believes “it’s the greatest sauce in Italian cuisine” and strongly advises people to make their own using a mortar and pestle.(Unsplash)
If you learn one thing from this recipe, though, Kinch wants it to be pesto. He believes “it’s the greatest sauce in Italian cuisine” and strongly advises people to make their own using a mortar and pestle.(Unsplash)
recipe

Forget avocado toast. Have you tried avocado pesto?

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:17 PM IST
One year into the pandemic, professional chefs around America have pivoted as much as almost any other industry professional. They’ve become grocers and style-setters and private club operators and ghost kitchen conjurers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nasi Goreng(Serious Eats)
Nasi Goreng(Serious Eats)
recipe

Give your old fried rice a twist with this Indonesian Nasi Goreng recipe

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 01:47 PM IST
Nasi Goreng is packed with more flavour, shrimp paste, plenty of vegetables, protein like fried or shredded chicken, prawns, and topped with a half fried egg with a runny yolk to coat the rice in the yellowy deliciousness.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Matcha Oreo Pie(PiesAndTacos)
Matcha Oreo Pie(PiesAndTacos)
recipe

Reinvent boring desserts with this delicious, no bake Matcha Oreo Pie recipe

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 01:48 PM IST
This recipe for Matcha Oreo pie has the crumbly, dark chocolate flavour of Oreos in the delicious crust and the no-bake filling is rich and decadent thanks to the condensed milk and subtle flavour of matcha.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vegan Ice Cream recipe(Instagram/ handsfreemum)
Vegan Ice Cream recipe(Instagram/ handsfreemum)
recipe

Recipe: Delicious and healthy vegan ice cream for guilt-free indulgence

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 02:41 PM IST
  • Ice creams can be healthy too. Nope, it's not April yet and we are not talking about April Fool's pranks. This vegan ice cream recipe is actually healthy and well, no one would mind if you have it for breakfast as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
recipe

Recipe: Light and healthy Italian chicken steak and salad for weight watchers

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 09:42 PM IST
This recipe for Italian chicken steak and salad is great as it uses fresh ingredients like salad leaves, corn, capsicum and tomatoes, and utilises the chicken breast which is the leanest meat one can get.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP