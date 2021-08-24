Recipe: Try this Achari Pulao for a mouth-watering treat
- In mood to have something chatpata for your next meal? This Achari Pulao recipe by Chef Kunal Kapur is sure to treat your taste buds.
There is so much you can do with rice from the humble daal-bhaat, khichdi to many versions of pulao. All you need is a slight twist to it. Like this Achari Pulao recipe by Chef Kunal Kapur is sure to win you over with its simplicity and mouth-watering appeal. Especially for red-chili pickle lovers, this is a must try.
Chef Kunal Kapur shared this recipe on his Instagram page saying: "Achari Pulao for lunch? Ready? So here's the recipe. Check out now!"
Ingredients
Servings: 4
3 tbsp Oil
2 tsp Garlic chopped
2 tsp Ginger chopped
½ cup Onion sliced
2nos Red chili stuffed pickle
2cups Basmati rice (soaked)
2 cups Water
Salt to taste
A handful Spring onion chopped
A handful Coriander chopped
Steps
Wash and soak rice for half hour. In a deep pan heat oil, add chopped garlic and ginger. Lightly sauté and then add onions. Cook onions for 2-3 mins on high heat.
Roughly chop the pickled red chillies and add it to the pan. Cook for a minute. Add the soaked and drained rice along with 2 cups of water. Bring it to a boil and then lower the heat. Sprinkle spring onion and coriander leaves. Cover a cook till on low heat till all the water is absorbed.
Turn off the heat and leave it covered for 5 minutes. Remove the lid and using a fork fluff up the rice and serve.
Note: 1½ cup of raw rice soaked for half hour will become 2 cups of soaked rice approx.
