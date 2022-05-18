Recipes: Double Strawberry Milkshake, Watermelon Lolly are best summer quenchers

It is that time of the year when we are surrounded by colourful fruits that are good for our health, provide the exact nutrients our body requires like vitamins and minerals and promote skin health hence, nothing says summer better than shakes and ice lollies made from a batch of fruits whose plenty of supply makes them affordable during the season and boost our immunity levels. When all your food items are inclined towards a healthy angle, why should your drinks and ice creams stay behind?

Double Strawberry Milkshake or Watermelon Lolly? Which is your favourite summer quencher to calm you down as the weather sizzles and the heatwave takes a toll on your patience levels? Check out their lip-smacking recipes and health benefits below and thank us later as they take only 10 minutes to make.

1. Double Strawberry Milkshake Recipe

Double Strawberry Milkshake Recipe (Chef Ranveer Brar)

Ingredients:

1/2 cup milk (cold)

2 to 3 scoops strawberry ice cream

3 tbsp strawberry flavoured syrup

Fresh strawberries

Whipped cream topping (optional)

Equipments needed:

1 Blender

2 Mason jars

Method:

Place ice cream, milk and strawberry flavoured syrup in a blender. Cover and blend until smooth. Garnish with whipped topping and strawberries.

2. Watermelon Lolly Recipe

Watermelon Lolly Recipe (Chef Ranveer Brar)

Ingredients:

4 tbsp strawberry flavoured syrup

1 watermelon, chopped

1 tbsp ginger juice

A pinch of pink salt

1 tsp lime juice

2 tbsp mint leaves, chopped

1/2 cup milk (cold)

Equipments needed:

1 Blender

1 Mixing bowl

1 Strainer

Popsicle tray

Method:

In a blender, add chopped watermelons and blend until smooth. Strain out the watermelon juice into a mixing bowl and add ginger juice, pink salt and lime juice. Mix well.

Add some more chopped watermelon bits in the mixture and coat it with mint leaves. Add strawberry flavoured syrup to increase the sweetness. Mix thoroughly.

Pour the mixture into the popsicle tray. Freeze them for at least 6 hours.

(Recipes: Chef Ranveer Brar)

Benefits:

Strawberries are sodium-free, fat-free, cholesterol-free, low-calorie food and are packed with fibres and vitamins. They protect the heart by increasing HDL which is good cholesterol, guard against cancer and lower the blood pressure. Strawberries do not disappoint when it comes to skin.

They are immensely packed with folate, manganese, potassium, vitamin C and antioxidants and the antioxidants present in them can prevent some chronic skin diseases. They are good for diabetic people as well. The high antioxidant levels in them are a boost to the skin.

Watermelon provides a great dose of hydration to the body. The best part about this fruit is that it not only prevents sugar cravings but is also low on calories. It is a wonderful summer food as it contains nearly 91.45% of water which helps in fulfilling our body’s water requirement.

Also, filled with anti-oxidant properties, watermelon can give a fantastic cooling effect to our body. Its vitamin C content can counteract the inflammatory allergic response - like hives or blotchiness or itchy skin.

