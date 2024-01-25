Republic Day 2024: 3 unique tricolour fusion recipes for a perfect patriotic feast

Republic Day is just around the corner and we are bursting with enthusiasm and patriotic fervour to celebrate the adoption of the Indian Constitution on January 26. There are lots of ways to mark this occasion, and one of them is to incorporate the colours of the Indian flag into your meals. By preparing tricolour dishes, Republic Day can be celebrated with creativity and the joy of delicious food. It also serves as a great opportunity to highlight the diversity of Indian cuisine and add a festive touch. We've got some delicious tricolour recipes that will inspire you to embrace your patriotism and pay a culinary tribute. Elevate your patriotic celebration with 3 unique tri-color fusion snacks.(Chef Dominic Gerard)

Get ready to celebrate India's 75th Republic Day by trying these unique tricolour dishes that foodies can easily prepare and delight their loved ones. So put on your chef's hat and let's add some patriotic flavour to your R-Day party celebrations. (Also read: Republic Day 2024: 10 creative and easy-to-make drawing ideas for kids to celebrate the nation's pride )

Tricolour Kadubu

Kadubu is a popular breakfast dish in Karnataka.(Chef Dominic Gerard)

Portions: 6

Ingredients:

Spirulina tablets /powder 2 nos

Carrot 1 no

Split peeled black gram 200 gms

Raw rice 300 gms

Par boiled rice 200 gms

Fenugreek seeds 10 Gms

Salt 40 Gms

Cooked rice 30 Gms

Coconut oil 30 ml

Sugar 10 gms

Preparation:

1. Soak the urad dal after washing till the water runs clear for about 4 hours.

2. Soak both the rice after they are washed properly for about 4 hours along with the fenugreek.

3. Grind the urad dal adding just enough water to ensure it fluffs up and smooth while grinding preferably in a wet grinder that does not heat up the batter.

4. Remove the lentil batter and set aside and add the soaked rice and grind to a coarse paste. While the batter is almost done add the cooked rice as well to ensure it evenly blends well in the batter.

5. Add the ground rice batter to the lentil batter, add salt and mix in well and set aside at room temperature to ferment for about 8 to 9 hours depending on the temperature- In colder climates would take longer and hotter places would call it for lesser time

6. In the meanwhile peel and steam the carrot till fully cooked and grind it to a fine paste without adding much water and set aside in a clean bowl.

7. If using spirulina capsules open up and extract the powder from the same in a clean bowl.

8. Divide the batter into three parts, adding one part to the carrot puree, the second to the spirulina powder and the third aside

9. Kote kadubu is traditionally made in jack fruit leaf cups however for this version steel tumblers need to be used as the layers would be steamed in batches.

10. Brush the sides and bottom of the tumblers with coconut oil, spoon out the carrot-based batter and place in the steamer to steam for 2 minutes.

11. When done remove and add the next layer with the plain batter and steam for 3 minutes.

12. When done remove and add the green layer on top and steam for 8 minutes.

13. Check the core using a bamboo skewer inserting the same and ensuring it comes out clean.

14. Rest for a couple of minutes and de-mould carefully and serve with choice of Chutneys coconut based, peanut-based and coriander-based

Note: If spirulina powder or tablets are not available can be substituted with paste of foxtail amaranth greens also known as Thandu Keerai or balloon vine spinach greens or Modakathan Keerai which are also healthy substitutes.

Tricolour quesadilla with spiced paneer and herbs

Tricolour quesadilla with spiced paneer and herbs(Chef Dominic Gerard)

Portions: 4

Whole wheat flour 100 gms

Refined flour 300 gms

Spinach (cleaned leaves) 50 gms

Saffron 5 gm

Chilli oil 20 ml

Milk 20 ml

Salt 30 gms

Refined oil 40 ml

Paneer 400 gms

Onion 50 gms

Tomato 50 gms

Green chilli 15 gms

Cheese 100 gms

Chaat masala 5 gms

Chilli powder 10 gms

Fresh coriander 20 gms

Cumin powder 10 gms

Preparation:

1. Sift whole wheat and refined wheat flour together with salt until evenly blended and free of any foreign particles.

2. Divide the flour into three parts to colour them separately.

3. Blanch spinach in boiled water, immerse in chilled water, squeeze and blend to a fine puree. Set aside.

4. Soak saffron in 50 ml of milk to extract colour and flavour.

5. Create three doughs separately:

6. Use water for the first, keeping it off-white.

7. Mix spinach puree and water for the second, creating a green dough.

8. Combine saffron milk, half of the chili oil, and the required water for the third.

9. Knead each dough until even and allow them to rest, covered with a damp cloth.

10. Divide each dough into two and roll them evenly with a rolling pin. Cook on a pre-heated hotplate at a moderate temperature, ensuring not to over-color.

For Stuffing:

11. Cut paneer into small pieces and set aside.

12. Heat oil in a skillet, add chopped onions and cook until translucent. Add chili powder, cumin powder, and sauté until the spices release flavour. Add tomatoes and cook for a minute. Then add diced paneer, stirring well for an even mix. Finish with chopped coriander and chaat masala. Grate processed cheese and set aside.

For Quesadilla:

13. Spread out the tortillas and fill one-half of each with half of the grated cheese, top with the prepared cottage cheese stuffing, and the remaining grated cheese.

14. Close the tortillas to form a semi-circle and place each quesadilla on the hot plate. Cook at moderate heat on each side to ensure the cheese melts and the stuffing is heated through.

15. Remove from the hot plate and cut each quesadilla into three wedges. Arrange them as shown in the picture above.

16. Serve with a trio of guacamole, sour cream, and molcajete sauce.

Stuffed puchka shells with trio of chicken kurchan

Portions: 4

Stuffed puchka shells with trio of chicken kurchan(Chef Dominic Gerard)

Ingredients:

Poori shells (ready to fry) 10 nos

Chicken leg boneless 400 gms

Hung curd 90 gms

Green coriander 30 gms

Green chilli 15 gms

Ginger garlic paste 45 gms

Lemon juice 30 ml

Kashmiri chilli powder 20 gms

Cheese 30 gms

Elaichi powder 1 gm

Vegetable mayonnaise 50 gms

Mint chutney 30 ml

Chopped onion 50 gms

Chopped tomato 50 gms

Chaat masala 10 gms

Salt 30 gms

Preparation:

1. Clean, wash, and pat dry boneless chicken legs. Marinate with half the lemon juice, ginger-garlic paste, and salt. Set aside for 30 minutes.

2. Split hung curd into three parts. Prepare green marination with a fine paste of green chili, coriander, lemon juice, ginger-garlic paste, salt, and oil.

3. Create red marination with chili powder, salt, ginger-garlic paste, lemon juice, and oil.

4. Prepare white marination with ginger-garlic paste, lemon juice, creamed cheese, chopped green chili, and oil.

5. Divide the first marinated chicken into three parts. Marinate separately with white, green, and red marinations. Rest for an additional 30 minutes.

6. Chicken can be cooked in a tandoor, OTG, or on a moderate hot plate until well-cooked.

7. Cut the prepared chicken into even small pieces. Place in three separate bowls.

8. In each bowl, add chopped onion, chopped coriander, chaat masala, and mix well.

9. Fry dried puri shells in hot oil until they puff up. Cut them in the center to form two cups each.

10. Prepare the topping sauce using veg mayo. Divide mayo into three parts: Add garlic paste or garlic oil to one batch to make Aioli, add a spoonful of mint chutney to the second batch and add a dash of red chili sauce (sriracha) to the third batch.

11. Fill each puri shell with the chicken mixture. Arrange on a platter with sev at the base to hold them in place.

12. Top the green chicken with mint mayo and garnish with a coriander sprig. Top the white chicken with Garlic Aioli and garnish with a coriander sprig. Top the Red Chicken with Spiced mayo and garnish with a coriander sprig.

13. Serve immediately to ensure the crispness of the puri is still intact.