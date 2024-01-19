Republic Day 2024: 10 creative and easy-to-make drawing ideas for kids to celebrate the nation's pride

Republic Day is just around the corner and we can't wait to celebrate this momentous occasion with all the pomp and pageantry it deserves. The tunes of patriotic anthems and the tricolour of Indian flags envelop the entire nation on this significant day. The occasion commemorates the promulgation of the Indian Constitution on January 26, 1950. India was liberated from colonial rule in 1947, but it wasn't until January 26, 1950, that the Indian Constitution came into force. India then became a sovereign state and declared itself a republic. Although this day is a national holiday, schools and universities often hold mock parades, patriotic film screenings, drawing competitions, essay contests and special assemblies in the days leading up to the event. (Also read: Republic Day 2024: From Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor; 5 stunning Bollywood celeb inspired tri-colour outfits ) Republic Day 2024: 10 creative and easy-to-make drawing ideas for kids(Instagram)

Children look forward to this day with great anticipation as it is filled with fun activities and cultural competitions. They have the opportunity to showcase their talents and demonstrate their love for their nation through fancy dress parades, dances and singing concerts. Using arts and crafts to celebrate Republic Day is a great idea as it allows young minds to use their imaginations to create colourful tributes to the nation. Check out our special collection of creative and easy-to-follow drawing ideas for kids to celebrate the spirit of Republic Day 2024.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Easy Republic Day Drawing Ideas for Kids

For the drawing, all you need is an A4 size paper, your favourite colours, pencil, sketch pens, and an eraser. If you are a beginner, opt for simple designs like the flag, or Indian map, or grab the tricolours of the Indian flag (Saffron, White, and Green) to fill in any drawing of your choice, whether it's a peacock, flower, or scenic ant. However, if you are an expert looking to enhance your drawing skills, our guide includes awe-inspiring paintings that require patience and mastery, such as intricate mandalas, emblems, and historical figures. Scroll down for more details.