Roasted Pumpkin: 3 Ways To Flavour Pumpkin Seeds Peri Peri Salted And Cinnamon For Snacks

Winter often brings longer evenings and a stronger urge to snack, making simple roasted foods more appealing than packaged options. Roasted pumpkin seeds fit naturally into this season because they can be eaten warm, stored easily, and flavoured without complicated ingredients. They turn an often-discarded part of the pumpkin into a practical everyday snack. Peri Peri Pumpkin Seeds (Freepik)

Pumpkin seeds have been eaten across cultures for centuries, especially in colder regions where seeds were roasted to improve shelf life and flavour. In Indian households, seeds were commonly sun-dried or pan-roasted and eaten between meals. Roasting enhanced taste while making the seeds easier to digest, especially during winter.

Pumpkin seeds are rich in plant protein, healthy fats, and minerals like magnesium and zinc. Protein helps manage hunger and supports muscle health, which becomes important during winter when activity levels may drop. Healthy fats provide steady energy instead of quick spikes.

Roasted pumpkin seeds also support digestion because roasting reduces moisture and improves texture. They work well as a tea-time snack, travel nibble, or salad topping. Simple flavourings like salt, spices, or mild sweetness keep them interesting without overpowering their natural value.

Making three different flavours at home allows variety without processed additives. Whether spiced, lightly salted, or gently sweetened, roasted pumpkin seeds remain a smart winter snack that can be enjoyed in small portions throughout the year, supporting protein intake and mindful eating habits.

Roasted Pumpkin Seeds: 3 Winter-Friendly Flavours for Easy Snacking Peri Peri Pumpkin Seeds Peri-peri pumpkin seeds add heat and crunch to winter snacking. Roasting intensifies flavour while keeping the snack light and filling. This version suits evenings when hunger hits between meals, offering protein and healthy fats without frying or packaged seasonings.

Ingredients (Serves 2) Raw pumpkin seeds – 1 cup

Olive oil – 1 teaspoon

Peri peri masala – 1 teaspoon

Salt – ¼ teaspoon Instructions Wash seeds and dry completely. Toss with oil, peri peri masala, and salt. Spread evenly on a baking tray. Roast at 180°C for 15–18 minutes, stirring once. Cool slightly before eating. Simple Salted Pumpkin Seeds Salted pumpkin seeds are a no-fuss winter snack that works any time of day. Roasting brings out their natural nuttiness, making them easy to eat in small portions. This version fits daily routines and pairs well with tea or warm soups.

Ingredients (Serves 2) Raw pumpkin seeds – 1 cup

Olive oil – 1 teaspoon

Rock salt – ½ teaspoon Instructions Clean and dry the seeds thoroughly. Mix with oil and salt. Spread in a single layer on a tray. Roast at 180°C for 15–20 minutes, stirring midway. Cool and store airtight. Cinnamon Pumpkin Seeds Cinnamon pumpkin seeds satisfy mild winter cravings without heavy sweetness. Cinnamon adds warmth, while roasting improves crunch and shelf life. This flavour works well as a light snack after meals or as a healthier alternative to sugary winter treats.

Ingredients (Serves 2) Raw pumpkin seeds – 1 cup

Olive oil – 1 teaspoon

Cinnamon powder – ½ teaspoon

Jaggery powder or honey – 1 teaspoon (optional) Instructions Dry seeds completely after washing. Toss with oil, cinnamon, and optional sweetener. Spread evenly on a baking tray. Roast at 180°C for 15–18 minutes. Cool fully to retain crunch. FAQs Are roasted pumpkin seeds healthy for daily snacking? Yes, they provide protein, fibre, and minerals, making them suitable for small daily portions.

2. Can roasted pumpkin seeds be eaten in winter?

Yes, they can be eaten warm or at room temperature, which suits colder weather well.

3. How should roasted pumpkin seeds be stored?

Store them in an airtight container at room temperature for up to one week.