Sanjeev Kapoor shares easy mango lassi and mango martini recipes you’ll want to sip all season: Step-by-step process

Sanjeev Kapoor highlighted that it is a fusion beverage which requires 45-50 minutes of preparation time and can be served to four people in one session.

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Summers have already taken over most of the world. While we all struggle to cope with this harsh weather, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared easy mango lassi and mango martini recipes that you can try at home. This easy recipe is perfect for everything from brunch to evening unwind. Here’s a breakdown of the recipe.

Ingredients required Here are the ingredients required for the lassi and martini:

For lassi Two cups chopped ripe Alphonso mango + to garnish

Alphonso mango + to garnish Two cups of thick yoghurt

12-16 seedless red dates, soaked in warm water for 20 minutes and drained

Ice cubes as required

Four pinches of saffron strands + to garnish

saffron strands + to garnish Slivered almonds for garnish For martini Eight tablespoons ripe mango puree

mango puree Salt as required

Red chilli powder as required

chilli powder as required Ice cubes as required

Fresh mint leaves as required

Two lemons, halved

Two teaspoons of sugar substitute

One cup of soda Method For lassi Step 1: To make one portion of lassi, put half a cup of chopped mango in a blender jar, add half a cup of yoghurt and three to four dates and blend.

Step 2: Add ice cubes and a pinch of saffron strands, and continue to blend to a fine mixture.

Step 3: Pour this into a serving glass, garnish with chopped mangoes, a few saffron strands and almonds.

Step 4: Serve immediately. Use up the remaining ingredients similarly.

For martini Step 1: To make a martini, mix salt and red chilli powder on a plate. Apply some lemon juice on the rim of a martini glass and press it over the salt-red chilli mixture.

Step 2: To make one portion, put two tablespoons of mango pulp in a shaker. Add ice cubes, a few mint leaves, squeeze the juice of half a lemon directly into it, add half a teaspoon of sugar substitute and one by four cup of drinking soda and shake it lightly till well combined.

Step 3: Strain into the prepared glass and garnish with a mint leaf. Serve immediately. Use up the remaining ingredients similarly.