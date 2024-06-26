 Scallion Noodles With Ground Pork Recipe: Thinly sliced fried scallions add bold flavour to this savoury dish - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Scallion Noodles With Ground Pork Recipe: Thinly sliced fried scallions add bold flavour to this savoury dish

AP | | Posted by Krishna Priya Pallavi
Jun 26, 2024 11:35 AM IST

Scallion noodles made with ground pork, also known as Cong You Ban Mian, is a great way to add a salty-savoury dish to your meal. Check out the recipe.

The Shanghainese dish called ‘cong you ban mian’ combines wheat noodles with fried scallions, the flavourful oil they fry in and salty-savoury soy sauce. A lot of deep, bold flavour is wrested from a handful of ingredients for a filling and satisfying weeknight-friendly meal. (Also Read | Japan's soul food: A simple recipe for onigiri or Japanese rice balls with salted plums)

A picture of the savoury and delicious scallion noodles with pork. (AP)
A picture of the savoury and delicious scallion noodles with pork. (AP)

In this recipe from our cookbook “ Milk Street 365: The All-Purpose Cookbook for Every Day of the Year,” we cut the scallions into thin strips before cooking, allowing them to crisp evenly and quickly while flavouring the cooking oil. Once fried, they integrate nicely with the noodles rather than fall to the bottom of the bowl.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Ground pork is cooked in the scallion-infused oil until browned, then simmered with soy sauce and sugar to create a savoury-sweet sauce. Be sure to scrape up any browned bits stuck to the pan so no flavour is left behind. Don’t stir the scallions or pork too frequently; this slows down the browning and crisping process.

Dried Asian wheat noodles about the size of thin spaghetti work well in this recipe; non-instant dried ramen is a good choice, as are thin lo mein noodles (don’t use wide, flat lo mein).

A sprinkle of thinly sliced fresh chilies, though not traditional, balances the richness of the dish and adds a welcome kick of heat.

SCALLION NOODLES WITH GROUND PORK

Start to finish: 35 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

2 bunches scallions

10 ounces dried Asian wheat noodles (see headnote)

1/3 cup grapeseed or other neutral oil

8 ounces ground pork

1/3 cup soy sauce

3 tablespoons white sugar

Kosher salt

1 or 2 Fresno or jalapeño chilies, stemmed and sliced into thin rounds (optional)

Directions:

In a large pot, bring 4 quarts water to a boil. While the water heats, cut the scallions into 2- to 3-inch lengths, then slice lengthwise into thin strips, reserving the whites and greens separately. To the boiling water, add the noodles, then cook until tender (refer to package instructions for cooking times). Drain in a colander and rinse under cold water until cool to the touch; set aside.

In a large skillet over medium, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the scallion whites and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden brown, 5 to 7 minutes. Add about half of the scallion greens and cook, stirring occasionally, until well-browned and beginning to crisp, another 5 to 8 minutes. Using tongs or a slotted spoon, transfer to a bowl and set aside.

Add the pork to the oil remaining in pan and cook over medium, stirring to break the meat into small pieces, until the meat is well-browned and crisp, 7 to 10 minutes. Stir in the soy sauce and sugar, then bring to a simmer, scraping up any bits stuck to the pan.

Reduce to low and add the noodles and fried scallions. Cook, tossing to combine, until the noodles are heated through, about 1 minute. Remove from the heat, then taste and season with salt. Toss in the remaining scallion greens. Divide among individual bowls and top with fresh chilies (if using).

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Recipes / Scallion Noodles With Ground Pork Recipe: Thinly sliced fried scallions add bold flavour to this savoury dish
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On