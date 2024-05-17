Coulis to crème anglais: 6 Dessert sauces that totally lift your party menu
May 17, 2024 12:39 PM IST
From using it for plating and presentation to dressing up the sweet concoctions, here's how to whip up a variety at home.
What is a beautiful dessert if not an artful presentation? And a well-made sauce can really go to enhance the look and taste of it. No wonder then, that good cooks always have a list of these handy. The advantage is that the sauces can be made ahead of time and cooled (or warmed) before a dessert is served it to guests at a party.
Chef and food content creator Saloni Kukreja shows to make the best of these desserts sauces made right in your kitchen. Don the apron and get started…
Hot fudge sauce
- Perfect for classic vanilla-based desserts or those Instagrammable, decadent chocolate desserts.
- It's a blend of cream, sugar, dark chocolate and cocoa.
- To add an extra shine and fudgy texture, using glucose instead of some of the sugar in the recipe works like magic.
Caramelised white chocolate sauce
- Ideal for fruit-based and milk-based desserts, where you need subtle toasty and caramel notes to bring out the flavours.
- Caramelizing the white chocolate on a low temperature in the oven adds a beautiful toasted milk note.
- Combine it with milk and a bit of glucose to make it a silky smooth dessert sauce.
- It goes great with warm desserts as well.
Coulis
- The perfect bright dessert sauce that is perfect with seasonal fruits.
- Unlike a compote, it has a silky smooth texture and brings out the concentrated flavour of the fruit really well.
- Works really well with plated desserts because of it’s visual appeal.
- It’s typically made starting with a sugar syrup base and blending it with the fruit, then straining the mix to get a silky smooth texture.
Crème anglaise
- An egg-based pouring custard based sauce, which is super versatile.
- This is a classic French dessert sauce which is rich and creamy because of the egg yolks in it.
- It is lightly sweetened with sugar and flavoured with vanilla.
- Using good quality vanilla is extremely important because of the mild flavour of the sauce.
Salted caramel sauce
- This has become an absolute crowd favourite.
- It is buttery and has silky smooth caramel with an extra kick of saltiness.
- Works well with cakes and ice cream as a frosting as well as a ganache.
- It’s made by caramelizing the sugar and whisking it with salted butter and fresh cream until it is homogeneous.
- Add a bigger grain of salt makes the salt come through really well.
Compote
- Compote is a thick, fruit-based dessert sauce, which brings out the texture of the fruit really well.
- It’s a great layering sauce owing to the bursts of flavour that the fruit adds to the dessert.
- Goes very well in ice creams, tarts and crumbles.
- Compote is made using whole fruit, sugar and some form of starch, which acts as a thickener. Unlike a coulis it is not blended smooth, but left a bit thicker.
