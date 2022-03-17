Add a dose of fun to Holi celebrations with these vibrant and colourful DIY recipes. Easy, quick and unique, these mocktails are must try.

Seven mocktails for a perfect Holi party

STRAWBERRY AND CHIA SEEDS LASSI

Ingredients:

Hung yogurt : 200 gms

Fresh strawberry puree : 80-100 gms

Honey : 30-40 gms

Small cardamom powder:a pinch

Chia seed : 1tbs

For garnish :

Saffron : few strands

Fresh strawberry slices

Method :

Soak chia seeds n keep it aside for 15 minutes

In a mixing jar take yogurt , strawberry puree mix them by giving a swirl.

Add honey , cardamom powder pinch , soak chia seeds to the above mix and give a swirl in the mixing jar again .

Pour in a kullad and keep it refrigerator for 15 minutes .

Garnish it with fresh strawberry slices , soaked chia seeds ,saffron strands and finally laced with honey .

Ready to serve

By chef Rubal Pupneja, Jr.sous chef, Hotel Samrat, New Delhi

MORINGA HIBISCUS COOLER

Ingredients:

Moringa Hibiscus infusion – 12 sachets

Multi Floral Honey (to taste)

Water – 1 litre

Lemon – 1

Method:

Put water to a boil and pour over Moringa Hibiscus sachets; let steep for 3-4 mins Remove sachets and freeze 2 cups of infused water till ice sets well; cover and refrigerate the rest of the infused water Blend together the infused ice, Multi Floral Honey and lemon juice to taste.Pour the refrigerated infused water over the crushed ice, stir and serve in individual glasses for 5-6 people

Amrita Pandey, Nutritionist from Organic India

Seven mocktails for a perfect Holi party

SALIGAO STRAIGHT

Ingredients:

Jaggery Syrup - 30 ml

Tamarind syrup - 30 ml

Pineapple juice - 45 ml

Mango juice - 45 ml

Chaat masala - a pinch

Ice - few cubes

Aam papad - 1 slice

Method:

Mix all the ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice . Strain it in a coupe glass

Garnish with a Aam papad slice

By chef Tarun Sibal

Seven mocktails for a perfect Holi party

SHE’S A STAR

Ingredients:

Baked Guava-Infused Non-Alcoholic Reposado 50 ml

White Chocolate Syrup 20 ml

Starfruit ½ no.

Green grapes 8

Mixed berry, and orange foam

Method:

In a shaker, muddle half a starfruit and 8 green grapes. Add the liquid ingredients, ice and shake. Double strain into a retro Fizz Coupe and top with mixed berry orange foam. Garnish with a sliced starfruit and serve.

Seven mocktails for a perfect Holi party

BERRYLICIOUS

Ingredients:

90 ml Red Grape Juice

10 ml Homemade Home-grown Aloe Vera Syrup

20 ml Blackberry Purée

1 no. Orange Twist

As desired Sea Salt

Method:

In a cocktail shaker, add the grape juice, aloe vera syrup, blackberry puree and bitters.

Shake well. Rim a crystal goblet with sea salt and an orange twist. Strain and pour over the cocktail. Garnish with blackberries and serve.

By Joel Scholtens Lindsay, Liquid Chef, Taj Palace, New Delhi

Seven mocktails for a perfect Holi party

PUNCH

Ingredients:

Real Coconut 30 ml

Cardamom tincture - 3 dashes

Saffron & orange syrup - 20 ml

Soda water 20ml

Lime Juice - for balance

Method:

1. Take a glass, add coconut, saffron & orange syrup

2. Now add Cardamom tincture and soda water. Add Lime Juice to balance your drink.

3. Shake it well and serve it.

By Deepak Sharma, Beverage Manager, SAGA, Gurgaon

Seven mocktails for a perfect Holi party

BHANG KI THANDAI

Ingredients:

Milk, boiled1 lts

Almond 100 gm

Char magaj 50 gm

Poppy seed 50 gm

Sunflower seed 50gm

Rose petals 5 gm

Fennel seed 15 gm

Black peppercorn 15 nos

Green cardamom 15 nos

Nutmeg powder¼ tsp

Sugar 150 gm

Saffron½ gm

Rose water 20 m

Bhang leaves 2½ tbsp

Garnish:

Saffron, soaked in hot milk

Pista, chopped

Method:

•Pick, wash and drain the bhang leaves.

•Dry roast all fennel seed, black peppercorn, rose petals, saffron, poppy seed, sunflower seed and char magaj and keep aside.

•Balanced and peel almond.

•Now soaked all the ingredients in the milk for 1 hour and keep it in a freezer.

•Now make a fine paste, stain, garnished and served in purvas.

By Ashwani Kumar Singh, Executive Sous Chef at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, Delhi

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ruchika Garg Ruchika Garg writes on Art and Culture, for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City ...view detail