Simple way to add millets in your diet: Try this easy-to-make jowar dosa recipe for a light, gluten-free breakfast

Mornings can often feel rushed, especially when you are trying to get ready for work or simply start the day on time. In the middle of the chaos, breakfast usually ends up being skipped or replaced with something unhealthy and unsatisfying. What you really need is a quick, uncomplicated meal that is both filling and nutritious without taking too much effort. If you are looking for exactly that, this crispy jowar dosa recipe might be the perfect addition to your breakfast routine. Check out the full recipe! (Unsplash)

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Sanjyot Keer, a MasterChef India alum and founder of Your Food Lab, has shared a delicious recipe for crispy, airy jowar dosa that comes together in just a few minutes, making it a quick, wholesome and fuss-free breakfast option. In a YouTube video shared on December 5, 2025, the chef explains, “Making this jowar dosa is a great way to include millets in your diet. It is super simple to make at home. For all those who love rava dosa – that lacy, extremely crispy, thin dosa – this is made the same way. But, instead of a rava base, the main ingredient we will use is jowar flour. It turns out to be super delicious and is very simple to make. The batter is ready in two minutes, and then you just need to let it rest for 10 to 15 minutes. In the meantime, we will make a very delicious chutney that tastes incredible with this dosa. It’s an amazing breakfast option and turns out incredible.”