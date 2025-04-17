Summer mango treats: Beat the heat this season with these 4 refreshing recipes

With summer here, mango takes the spotlight in dishes. The pulpy, naturally sweet fruit adds a burst of joyous sunshine to your plate (not the harrowing kind you experience when you step outdoors). Mango is a versatile ingredient for summer dishes, from age-old classics like Aam Panna to innovative ones like Mango Green Tea Popsicles. Your dessert scene is sorted, thanks to the king of fruits. Mango's creamy taste can turn any simple dish into something lavish with its refreshing touch. Make summer cooling with mangoes. (Shutterstock)

Chef Pankaj from Ssaffron,Shangri-La, Bengaluru, shared some mango-centric dessert recipes for you to try this summer:

1. Mango Saffron Kheer

Mango kheer is infused with saffron.(PC: Shangri-La)

Ingredients (Serves 4–5):

1/4 cup Zeera Samba rice

1 litre full cream milk

1/2 cup condensed milk

1/2 cup pulp of ripe Alphonso or Badami mango (pureed)

2–3 tbsp sugar (adjust to taste)

A pinch of saffron strands, soaked in 2 tbsp warm milk

1/2 tsp cardamom powder

6–8 cashew nuts

6–8 almond slivers

A few raisins

1 tbsp ghee

Method:

1. Rinse and soak: Wash the Zeera Samba rice and soak it in water for 30 minutes. Drain and lightly crush the grains with your fingers.

2. Cook the rice: In a thick-bottomed pan, bring milk to a boil. Add the rice and cook on low heat, stirring occasionally, until the rice is soft and the milk is reduced (around 35–40 minutes).

3. Sweeten the deal: Add sugar, condensed milk, cardamom powder, and saffron milk. Simmer for another 5–7 minutes.

4. Sauté the dry fruits: In a small pan, heat ghee and sauté the cashews, almonds, and raisins until golden. Add them to the kheer, saving a few for garnish.

5. Add mango magic: Let the kheer cool slightly, then gently fold in the mango puree (never cook after adding mango to preserve its freshness and color).

6. Chill and serve: Refrigerate for an hour and serve chilled. Garnish with saffron strands, chopped nuts, and a swirl of mango puree.

2. Aam Panna

Aam Panna is a nostalgic drink.(PC: Shangri La)

Ingredients (Serves 4–5):

2 large raw green mangoes (preferably Totapuri or local variety)

4 tbsp jaggery or raw cane sugar

1/2 tsp black salt (kala namak)

1/2 tsp roasted cumin powder

1/2 tsp black pepper powder

A pinch of hing (asafoetida) – optional but adds earthy depth

2 tbsp fresh mint leaves, finely chopped

4 cups chilled water

Ice cubes to serve

Mint sprigs and mango slivers for garnish

Method:

1. Boil the mangoes: Wash the raw mangoes thoroughly. Pressure cook them with 2 cups water for 2–3 whistles until soft and pulpy.

2. Scoop and strain: Once cooled, peel the skin and squeeze out the pulp. Strain to get a smooth base.

3. Blend the flavours: In a bowl, mix mango pulp with jaggery, black salt, cumin powder, pepper, hing, and mint. Stir until the jaggery dissolves.

4. Dilute and chill: Add chilled water to the mix and stir well. Taste and adjust sweetness or spice as desired.

5. Serve with grace: Pour into tall glasses with ice cubes. Garnish with mint sprigs and a sliver of mango.

3. Mango green tea popsicles

Ingredients for green tea layer

1 tsp Matcha Green Tea Powder

⅔ cup Full-Fat Coconut Milk (or light)

1–1.5 tsp Maple Syrup, agave, or honey

Ingredients for mango Layer

1 cup Fresh Mango, cubed (preferably Alphonso or Badami)

¼ cup Light Coconut Milk (or full-fat)

Juice of ½ Medium Lemon

Method

1. Choose your mood: Decide which layer you want as the top — vibrant mango or zen green tea. Start with that blend.

2. Blend green tea layer: In a blender, combine matcha, coconut milk, and sweetener. Blend until silky. Pour into popsicle moulds, filling halfway. Freeze for 30 minutes to set slightly.

3. Blend mango layer: Blend fresh mango chunks with coconut milk and lemon juice until smooth. Pour over the set green tea layer.

4. Freeze with patience: Insert popsicle sticks and freeze for at least 4 hours, or overnight for best results.

4. Green mango margarita

Green mango margarita is refreshing.(PC: Shangri La)

Recipe by bartender Gagana

Ingredients:

60 ml Tequila

30 ml Cointreau

45 ml mango purée (mango blended with a touch of honey)

15 ml fresh lime juice

A dash of agave syrup (optional)

Ice cubes (as needed)

For garnish:

Fresh mint sprig

Thin raw mango slices or cubes

Chilli or salt rim (optional)

Method:

1. Rim your margarita glass with salt or Tajín for an extra kick.

2. In a blender, combine tequila, Cointreau, green mango purée, lime juice, agave syrup, and a generous scoop of ice.

3. Blend until slushy smooth.

4. Pour into a chilled margarita or coupe glass.

5. Garnish with a fresh mint sprig and raw mango pieces.

Tip: Gagana said, “For that perfect punch of tanginess, toss in a few tiny cubes of raw mango into your blender, it adds a lovely surprise in every sip!”

ALSO READ: Satuan 2025: Sweet and salty Sattu Buttermilk is the refreshing superdrink at the heart of the festival