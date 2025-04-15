Satuan 2025: Sweet and salty Sattu Buttermilk is the refreshing superdrink at the heart of the festival

As the sun blazes its way into Aries during Mesh Sankranti, northern India marks the changing of seasons with a festival called Satuan. Celebrated across Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh, Satuan isn't just about rituals — it's about reconnecting with the Earth, welcoming summer, and, of course, indulging in some seriously satisfying food. Sweet and salty Sattu Buttermilk

Celebrated on April 14 this year, Satuan brings with it a celebration of nature, new harvests, and nourishment. On this day, families honour the Sun and water — much like the better-known Chhath festival — and offer sattu, a flour made from roasted gram or pulses, to the gods before sharing it as prasad (sacred offering). In Mithila, the festival coincides with the arrival of fresh sattu and gram flour from the latest harvest, adding a literal freshness to the feast. Another important piece of lore is that while the first day, Satuan, honours the Sun, the second day (today), Dhurlekh, celebrates water — all while the heat begins to rise and nature comes alive in its full summer glory.

So while the festival is filled with traditional dishes, sattu buttermilk is a timeless favourite — both sweet and savoury versions are prepared in most homes. Here’s how you can make both and bring a little taste of Satuan into your own summer.

Sattu Buttermilk

Ingredients and recipe for Sweet and Salty Sattu Buttermilk:

Sweet Sattu Buttermilk

Ingredients: ⅓ cup fresh homemade curd, 1.5 tbsp chana sattu, 1 tbsp jaggery powder, ¼ tsp cardamom powder, 1 pinch nutmeg powder, 1 pinch black pepper powder, ¾ cup cold water.

Recipe: Add curd, sattu, jaggery, cardamom, nutmeg, black pepper, and chilled water to a blender. Blend until smooth and slightly frothy. Pour into a tall glass, and serve chilled with a smile. Optional: garnish with a sprinkle of cardamom or a few saffron strands.

Namkeen Sattu Buttermilk:

Ingredients: ⅓ cup fresh homemade curd, 1.5 tbsp chana sattu, ¼ - ½ tsp black salt, ½ tsp roasted cumin seeds powder (jeera powder), ¼ tsp amchoor powder, ¼ pinch black pepper powder, few leaves of fresh mint

Recipe: In a blender, combine curd, sattu, black salt, cumin, amchoor, black pepper, mint leaves, and water. Blend well until smooth and creamy. Serve cold, ideally in a clay cup for the full desi experience.

So whether you’re observing the sacred traditions of Satuan or simply craving something cool and wholesome, these two versions of sattu buttermilk are easy to make, packed with nutrition, and completely soul-satisfying.