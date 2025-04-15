Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Satuan 2025: Sweet and salty Sattu Buttermilk is the refreshing superdrink at the heart of the festival

ByAadrika Sominder
Apr 15, 2025 04:28 PM IST

In the heart of summer, Satuan arrives with a two-day celebration steeped in tradition. The star of the festival's table? Sattu buttermilk!

As the sun blazes its way into Aries during Mesh Sankranti, northern India marks the changing of seasons with a festival called Satuan. Celebrated across Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh, Satuan isn't just about rituals — it's about reconnecting with the Earth, welcoming summer, and, of course, indulging in some seriously satisfying food.

Sweet and salty Sattu Buttermilk
Sweet and salty Sattu Buttermilk

Celebrated on April 14 this year, Satuan brings with it a celebration of nature, new harvests, and nourishment. On this day, families honour the Sun and water — much like the better-known Chhath festival — and offer sattu, a flour made from roasted gram or pulses, to the gods before sharing it as prasad (sacred offering). In Mithila, the festival coincides with the arrival of fresh sattu and gram flour from the latest harvest, adding a literal freshness to the feast. Another important piece of lore is that while the first day, Satuan, honours the Sun, the second day (today), Dhurlekh, celebrates water — all while the heat begins to rise and nature comes alive in its full summer glory.

So while the festival is filled with traditional dishes, sattu buttermilk is a timeless favourite — both sweet and savoury versions are prepared in most homes. Here’s how you can make both and bring a little taste of Satuan into your own summer.

Sattu Buttermilk
Sattu Buttermilk

Ingredients and recipe for Sweet and Salty Sattu Buttermilk:

Sweet Sattu Buttermilk

Ingredients: ⅓ cup fresh homemade curd, 1.5 tbsp chana sattu, 1 tbsp jaggery powder, ¼ tsp cardamom powder, 1 pinch nutmeg powder, 1 pinch black pepper powder, ¾ cup cold water.

Recipe: Add curd, sattu, jaggery, cardamom, nutmeg, black pepper, and chilled water to a blender. Blend until smooth and slightly frothy. Pour into a tall glass, and serve chilled with a smile. Optional: garnish with a sprinkle of cardamom or a few saffron strands.

Namkeen Sattu Buttermilk:

Ingredients: ⅓ cup fresh homemade curd, 1.5 tbsp chana sattu, ¼ - ½ tsp black salt, ½ tsp roasted cumin seeds powder (jeera powder), ¼ tsp amchoor powder, ¼ pinch black pepper powder, few leaves of fresh mint

Recipe: In a blender, combine curd, sattu, black salt, cumin, amchoor, black pepper, mint leaves, and water. Blend well until smooth and creamy. Serve cold, ideally in a clay cup for the full desi experience.

So whether you’re observing the sacred traditions of Satuan or simply craving something cool and wholesome, these two versions of sattu buttermilk are easy to make, packed with nutrition, and completely soul-satisfying.

News / HTCity / HTCity Foodies / Satuan 2025: Sweet and salty Sattu Buttermilk is the refreshing superdrink at the heart of the festival
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On