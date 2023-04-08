Summer special: 2 refreshing homemade treats you can easily make

The brief relief provided by unexpected rains is over and summer is almost knocking at the doors. Before heatwave takes over, it's time to stock up your kitchen with the right ingredients that can be used to make delicious cooling recipes. Do not overdose on ice creams and aerated drinks that only provide immediate relief to the body but end up doing more harm than good. (Also read: 3 refreshing summer drinks you can make with fruits) Natural ingredients like mint, cucumber, coconut water, buttermilk, curd, bananas, watermelon can all be used in making interesting summer coolers. (Pinterest, Instagram)

It's natural to get dehydrated in summer as water loss is higher with the sun shining bright and due to excessive sweating.

Here are two summer recipes you would love to try at home as they are super-easy to make.

1. Cucumber chaas

(Recipe by MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria)

Ingredients

Cucumber

Green chillies

Buttermilk

Cumin powder

Black salt

Salt as per taste

Mint leaves

Ice

Method

- Add chopped cucumber and two green chillies to a mixer and grind to a smooth puree.

- In a glass add 500 ml buttermilk and 1 cup cucumber puree.

- Add 1/2 tsp cumin powder, 1/2 tsp black salt, salt as per taste, mint leaves, ice and churn well.

- Arrange cucumber slices on skewer and enjoy cucumber chaas

2. Jamun cooler

(Recipe by Nutritionist Pooja Makhija)

Jamun is a very nutritious summer fruit and helps relieve acidity and other digestive issues along with controlling blood sugar levels, says Makhija.

Ingredients

Jamun

Pink salt

Jaggery

Pepper

Jeera powder

Mint leaves

Lime juice

Sabja seeds

Method

- Boil jamun in a pan along with all the spices mentioned till the seeds separate.

- Add a little bit of mint leaves and let it come to boil.

- Strain the mixtures and extract the anti-oxidant rich jamun juice which is rich in iron, potassium, Vitamin C.

- Add more lemon juice and sabja seeds for cooling effect.

- Put this in a mould and your popsicles are ready.

