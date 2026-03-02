Thandai Oats and Thandai Overnight Oats for a Fusion Breakfast to Kick-Start Your Holi

Holi mornings feel lively and energetic, and breakfast can match that festive mood with something colourful and flavourful. Thandai oats and thandai overnight oats offer a creative way to bring classic thandai flavours into a wholesome morning bowl. The blend of almonds, fennel, melon seeds, cardamom, and rose gives oats a festive aroma that fits perfectly into Holi celebrations. Thandai Oats and Thandai Overnight Oats (Freepik)

Oats are naturally rich in soluble fibre, especially beta-glucan, which supports digestion and helps maintain steady energy levels. Almonds in thandai provide healthy fats and vitamin E, while fennel is known to support digestion after festive meals. Melon seeds add texture along with essential minerals like magnesium and calcium.

Thandai oats can be gently cooked for a creamy texture infused with nutty spice notes. Thandai overnight oats are soaked in milk or yoghurt, making them soft and ready by morning without extra effort. Both options combine festive flavour with balanced nutrition.

This fusion breakfast keeps Holi special from the very first meal, adding colour, flavour, and nourishment to the celebration in a simple and practical way.

Thandai Oats And Overnight Thandai Oats Recipes For Holi Mornings Thandai Oats Thandai oats bring festive nut and spice flavours into a wholesome Holi breakfast. Almonds, fennel, melon seeds, and cardamom blend beautifully with fibre-rich oats. This bowl feels festive yet nourishing, offering steady energy and balanced nutrition to begin Holi celebrations with flavour and freshness.

Ingredients ½ cup rolled oats

1 cup (250 ml) milk or almond milk

6 soaked almonds (peeled)

1 tbsp melon seeds

½ tsp fennel seeds

2 green cardamom pods

4 black peppercorns

1 tbsp date paste

1 tsp rose water

1 tsp chia seeds Instructions Grind almonds, melon seeds, fennel, cardamom, and peppercorns into a fine paste using a little milk. In a saucepan, heat the milk and add oats. Cook on low flame for 5–7 minutes, stirring continuously until oats soften and mixture thickens. Add prepared thandai paste and mix well. Stir in date paste and cook for another minute. Turn off the heat and add rose water and chia seeds. Pour into a bowl and garnish with sliced nuts if desired. Serve fresh and warm for a festive Holi breakfast. Thandai Overnight Oats Thandai overnight oats combine convenience with festive flavour. Soaked oats absorb the rich nut and spice blend, creating a creamy texture without cooking. This make-ahead Holi breakfast feels light yet filling, offering fibre, healthy fats, and aromatic flavours in every spoon.

Ingredients ½ cup rolled oats

¾ cup (180 ml) milk or almond milk

5 soaked almonds (chopped)

1 tbsp melon seeds (ground)

½ tsp fennel powder

¼ tsp cardamom powder

1 tbsp date syrup or date paste

1 tsp chia seeds

½ tsp rose water Instructions In a jar, combine oats, milk, ground melon seeds, fennel powder, and cardamom. Stir well to mix evenly. Add chopped almonds, chia seeds, and date paste. Mix thoroughly so oats are fully coated in liquid. Cover the jar and refrigerate for at least 6–8 hours or overnight. In the morning, stir well and adjust consistency with a little milk if needed. Add rose water just before serving and mix gently. Top with extra nuts for texture. Serve chilled as a festive and nourishing breakfast. FAQs Can thandai paste be stored for later use? Yes, homemade thandai paste can be refrigerated in an airtight jar for up to one week. Always use a dry spoon to maintain freshness.

2. How long can thandai overnight oats be stored? Thandai overnight oats can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours in a sealed container for best freshness and taste.