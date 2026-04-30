This tender coconut coffee will drive away your summer blues: Here's how to make this refreshing recipe

“Coconut and coffee just work. For Episode 34 of BIY: #BrewItYourself, let’s make Coconut Coffee,” she captioned the video. Here's how to make Saloni's recipe at home:

On April 23, Saloni Kukreja, a chef, entrepreneur, and food content creator, shared her recipe for tender coconut coffee. Sharing the recipe on Instagram as part of her Brew It Yourself series, she confessed that though she has had a lot of coconut coffees before, this tender coconut version has got to be one of the best she has ever had.

Summers are here, and everyone's guilty pleasure during this time is cold and refreshing drinks. For some, hydration is the key, which often leads us to coconut water and relishing malai from the tender coconut . For others, it is sipping iced coffee leisurely. If you love both tender coconut and iced coffee, what if you could combine the two?

Ingredients 1.5 tbsp honey

1/4th cup milk

1cup tender coconut water

Malai from 1 coconut

1 shot of espresso

Ice to scoop

Method Take a tender coconut and drain all the water into a container. Scoop out the meat (malai) of the tender coconut. In a blender, add the coconut malai along with coconut water, a little bit of milk to make the drink creamy, and honey. Blend everything together. Blend it well until you get a smooth drink. Now, prepare an espresso shot from the machine. If you want to use instant coffee, mix 15 g of instant coffee with 45 ml of hot water. Stir it well. In a glass, scoop out a lot of ice and pour over the blended coconut water, malai, milk and honey mixture onto it along with your espresso shot. Enjoy your refreshing drink. Why should you have coconut water in the summer? Coconut water is the ultimate summer drink. Sipping coconut water is one of the most effective ways to combat extreme heat, which often leads to dehydration, fatigue, and digestive issues.

The heat in India can lead to rapid fluid loss through sweat. When you lose water, you also lose vital minerals known as electrolytes. Coconut water is naturally rich in potassium, magnesium, and sodium, which help the body maintain its fluid balance. It also contains bioactive enzymes, such as amylase, which help break down carbohydrates and fats, improving overall gut health.

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