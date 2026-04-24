Try Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s easy recipe for pillowy pita bread you can make at home: Step-by-step process

Originating from the Middle East, pita bread is commonly used in making sandwiches, pizzas, and wraps. Made from wheat flour, this bread is baked at high temperature and features a hollow pocket inside for stuffing. If you want to try making a pita bread sandwich, you can try this easy recipe from Sanjeev Kapoor at home. Here’s a breakdown of the step-by-step process.

Sanjeev Kapoor's pita bread recipe to try at home.(Unsplash)

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This Middle Eastern dish requires refined flour, instant dried yeast, sugar, salt, oil, and hummus for preparation. It takes around one to two hours for preparation and 30-35 minutes of cook time.

Ingredients required

Here are the ingredients required for the preparation of pita bread:

250 grams refined flour (maida)

refined flour (maida) One teaspoon instant dried yeast

One-fourth teaspoon of sugar

Half a teaspoon of salt

One tablespoon of oil + for greasing

Hummus to serve

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{{^usCountry}} Here’s a step-by-step process to make pita bread at home: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here’s a step-by-step process to make pita bread at home: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 1: Take instant dried yeast in a bowl and add sugar, refined flour, salt, and one tablespoon of oil. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 1: Take instant dried yeast in a bowl and add sugar, refined flour, salt, and one tablespoon of oil. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 2: Now, add 130 millilitres of water and knead to a soft dough. Cover with a moist muslin cloth and set aside for one hour. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 2: Now, add 130 millilitres of water and knead to a soft dough. Cover with a moist muslin cloth and set aside for one hour. {{/usCountry}}

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Step 3: Dust some refined flour on the worktop, place the dough over it and roll it into a log. Divide into 16 equal portions and roll each portion into a ball.

Step 4: Dust some more refined flour on the worktop, and roll the balls into an oval shape. Cover again with a moist muslin cloth and set aside for 15 minutes.

Step 5: Preheat the air fryer at 200°C for five minutes.

Step 6: Arrange the prepared pita breads, a few at a time, in the air fryer basket, fit the basket to the air fryer and air fry for five minutes.

Step 7: Bring the basket out of the air fryer and let the pita bread cool. Arrange them on a serving platter and serve with hummus.

How to consume pita bread?

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Pita bread is not just any regular bread; it’s a round flatbread that puffs up during baking, creating natural pockets for stuffing with meats, cheeses, veggies, and spreads. It is best enjoyed warm with stuffings like meats, falafel, and veggies. You can add dips like hummus and tzatziki, or convert it into a sandwich by cutting it in half.

Note to readers: ​This report is based on user-generated content from social media.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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