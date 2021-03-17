Try out this yummy Italian Chicken Parmigiana recipe oozing with cheesy goodness

A chicken parmigiana or chicken parmesan is an Italian dish which consists of breaded chicken breast covered with tomato sauce and a variety of cheeses including mozzarella, parmesan or provolone. Sometimes the chicken filet has pieces of ham and/or bacon stuffed inside. This recipe for Italian Chicken Parmigiana is as authentic as it gets and is served over your choice of pasta, or salad if you wish to go low on carbs. Check it out:

Ingredients

FOR THE CHICKEN

3 chicken breasts or cutlets, sliced in half into 6 cuts

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

3 eggs, whisked

1/3 cup olive oil

BREADCRUMBS

1 1/2 cups bread crumbs

1/2 cup parmesan cheese, shredded

1/2 tsp (each) salt and pepper

2 tsp Italian herb blend (thyme, oregano, basil, rosemary)

1 tsp garlic powder

FOR THE TOPPING

6 slices Mozzarella

1 1/2 cups marinara sauce

1/3 cup parmesan cheese, shredded

2 tbsp fresh basil, chopped

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 425F. To tenderize chicken place the cutlets/breasts in a ziplock bag and firmly pound with a rolling pin or smooth side of a meat hammer till the meat is flattened and is about 1/2 inch.

Mix the breadcrumbs ingredients in a shallow dish. Then set up a line of shallow bowls/dishes with flour, whisked eggs, and breadcrumbs.

Start by breading the chicken, first coat it with flour on both sides. Then place in whisked egg mix covering it completely, following this pack the filet with breadcrumbs on boat sides this will ensure the delicious crunch that is typical to a parmigiana will be there.

Now heat some oil and brown the chicken on both sides once the oil is hot enough, you can check this by adding some bread crumbs and seeing if it sputters, then your filet is good to add to the oil. Brown chicken for 2 minutes on both sides.

You can then layer your ingredients to bake your parmigiana. First arrange browned chicken in a large baking dish or pan, then layer with mozzarella slices then tomato sauce over top. Bake this for around 14 minutes in the oven and then sprinkle with shredded parmesan once out of the oven. Place pan back in oven and broil on the highest setting so that the cheese melts and had a nice brown char. Sprinkle with fresh basil and serve with spaghetti or any pasta of your choice.

(Recipe courtesy A Simple Palate)