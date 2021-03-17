Try out this yummy Italian Chicken Parmigiana recipe oozing with cheesy goodness
- Italian Chicken Parmigiana is an Italian dish which consists of breaded chicken breast covered with tomato sauce and a variety of cheeses including mozzarella, parmesan or provolone and is served over your choice of pasta, or salad if you wish to go low on carbs. Check it out.
A chicken parmigiana or chicken parmesan is an Italian dish which consists of breaded chicken breast covered with tomato sauce and a variety of cheeses including mozzarella, parmesan or provolone. Sometimes the chicken filet has pieces of ham and/or bacon stuffed inside. This recipe for Italian Chicken Parmigiana is as authentic as it gets and is served over your choice of pasta, or salad if you wish to go low on carbs. Check it out:
Ingredients
FOR THE CHICKEN
3 chicken breasts or cutlets, sliced in half into 6 cuts
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
3 eggs, whisked
1/3 cup olive oil
BREADCRUMBS
1 1/2 cups bread crumbs
1/2 cup parmesan cheese, shredded
1/2 tsp (each) salt and pepper
2 tsp Italian herb blend (thyme, oregano, basil, rosemary)
1 tsp garlic powder
FOR THE TOPPING
6 slices Mozzarella
1 1/2 cups marinara sauce
1/3 cup parmesan cheese, shredded
2 tbsp fresh basil, chopped
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 425F. To tenderize chicken place the cutlets/breasts in a ziplock bag and firmly pound with a rolling pin or smooth side of a meat hammer till the meat is flattened and is about 1/2 inch.
Mix the breadcrumbs ingredients in a shallow dish. Then set up a line of shallow bowls/dishes with flour, whisked eggs, and breadcrumbs.
Start by breading the chicken, first coat it with flour on both sides. Then place in whisked egg mix covering it completely, following this pack the filet with breadcrumbs on boat sides this will ensure the delicious crunch that is typical to a parmigiana will be there.
Now heat some oil and brown the chicken on both sides once the oil is hot enough, you can check this by adding some bread crumbs and seeing if it sputters, then your filet is good to add to the oil. Brown chicken for 2 minutes on both sides.
You can then layer your ingredients to bake your parmigiana. First arrange browned chicken in a large baking dish or pan, then layer with mozzarella slices then tomato sauce over top. Bake this for around 14 minutes in the oven and then sprinkle with shredded parmesan once out of the oven. Place pan back in oven and broil on the highest setting so that the cheese melts and had a nice brown char. Sprinkle with fresh basil and serve with spaghetti or any pasta of your choice.
(Recipe courtesy A Simple Palate)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fall in love with eggplants with this quick and easy Baingan Bharta recipe
- Baingan Bharta is a Punjabi dish which is super simple and easy to make, and it is the gateway dish to make anyone fall in love with aubergines and eggplants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Try out this yummy Italian Chicken Parmigiana recipe oozing with cheesy goodness
- Italian Chicken Parmigiana is an Italian dish which consists of breaded chicken breast covered with tomato sauce and a variety of cheeses including mozzarella, parmesan or provolone and is served over your choice of pasta, or salad if you wish to go low on carbs. Check it out.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Say ‘yes’ to healthy snacking with Almond Nuttercup Baked Oats
- What is a warm and gooey snack that can paint your Tuesday blues in healthy hues? We’ll cut the mystery short and handover this recipe of Almond Nuttercup Baked Oats that are so filling and super easy to prepare, you’ll wonder why you didn’t come across it before!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flower power adds a fairytale spin to food
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika's mother Joyce Arora's pineapple pachadi recipe is perfect for summers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eat like The Rock: Dwayne Johnson shares recipe for coconut banana pancakes
- Dwayne The Rock Johnson recently shared the recipe for his extremely famous coconut banana pancakes. These taste divine. We know what we will be eating tonight, what about you?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Forget avocado toast. Have you tried avocado pesto?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Give your old fried rice a twist with this Indonesian Nasi Goreng recipe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reinvent boring desserts with this delicious, no bake Matcha Oreo Pie recipe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Delicious and healthy vegan ice cream for guilt-free indulgence
- Ice creams can be healthy too. Nope, it's not April yet and we are not talking about April Fool's pranks. This vegan ice cream recipe is actually healthy and well, no one would mind if you have it for breakfast as well.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Light and healthy Italian chicken steak and salad for weight watchers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Pot rice with vegetables in soya garlic sauce
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Taste the authentic flavours of Kerala with this Kuruku Kaalan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Homemade Indo-Asian Chilli Paneer to spice up your week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Let Mac and Cheese in a mug paint your Tuesday blues, yellow with joy
- Looking for a velvety, mouthwatering recipe to make the ‘weak’days ahead, easy? Check out this recipe of Mac and Cheese in a mug and strum your happiness cords this Tuesday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox