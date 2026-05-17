Try this Mexican chicken rice bowl with 48g protein and just 580 kcal that supports your health goals: Full recipe

Healthy meals don't have to be bland, and this Mexican chicken rice bowl is proof that you can enjoy flavours while ensuring health. Social media influencer, Vipul Tiwari, in an Instagram post dated March 5, 2026, shared a Mexican chicken rice bowl recipe that packs in 580 kcal and 48g protein. It is perfect if you want something flavourful but still macro-friendly. Here’s the breakdown of the recipe.

Mexican chicken rice bowl recipe to try at home.(Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

​Also read | This chocolate lava cake with 13g protein and just 166 calories, ‘supports your goals, not ruins them’: Full recipe

Ingredients required

Here are the ingredients required to make this recipe:

Chicken:

140 g chicken breast

Half tsp paprika

Half tsp cumin powder

Half tsp garlic powder

Salt and pepper

Juice of half a lemon

Rice:

100 g cooked rice

One tbsp chopped coriander

Juice of half a lemon

Pinch salt

Beans stir fry:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} 60 g boiled kidney beans {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 60 g boiled kidney beans {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} 30 g bell peppers (chopped) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 30 g bell peppers (chopped) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Salt and pepper Guacamole: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Salt and pepper Guacamole: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Half avocado {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Half avocado {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Salt {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Salt {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Lemon juice {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lemon juice {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Little drizzle of honey (optional) Other {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Little drizzle of honey (optional) Other {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One tsp oil (for cooking) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One tsp oil (for cooking) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 1 tbsp sour cream (you can use Greek yoghurt as well) Method {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1 tbsp sour cream (you can use Greek yoghurt as well) Method {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Here’s the step-by-step process to make a Mexican chicken bowl at home: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here’s the step-by-step process to make a Mexican chicken bowl at home: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 1: Marinate chicken with paprika, cumin, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and lemon juice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 1: Marinate chicken with paprika, cumin, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and lemon juice. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 2: Heat one tbsp of oil in a pan and cook the chicken until golden and fully cooked. Slice it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 2: Heat one tbsp of oil in a pan and cook the chicken until golden and fully cooked. Slice it. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 3: In the same pan, quickly stir-fry kidney beans and bell peppers with salt and pepper. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 3: In the same pan, quickly stir-fry kidney beans and bell peppers with salt and pepper. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 4: Mix cooked rice with lemon juice, coriander, and salt to make lemon cilantro rice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 4: Mix cooked rice with lemon juice, coriander, and salt to make lemon cilantro rice. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Step 5: Mash avocado with lemon juice and salt to make guacamole.

Step 6: Assemble the bowl: rice → beans stir fry → sliced chicken → guacamole → sour cream.

Nutrients breakdown

The inclusion of chicken, guacamole, beans, and rice has made this meal a wholesome option for days when you feel like eating outside for flavours but don’t want to compromise on your health. It offers a good balance of complex carbs, fibre, and healthy fats. Chicken adds protein, avocado adds potassium and heart-healthy fats, and kidney beans improve fibre content and satiety. You can easily prepare this meal for lunch or dinner.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Here’s a nutrient breakdown of the meal:

140 g chicken breast

~230 kcal

~43 g protein

~5 g fat

100 g cooked rice

~130 kcal

~2.5 g protein

~28 g carbs

60 g kidney beans

~75 kcal

~5 g protein

~13 g carbs

~4 g fibre

30 g bell peppers

~10 kcal

Half avocado

~160 kcal

~15 g healthy fats

~7 g fibre

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON