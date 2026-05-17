Try this Mexican chicken rice bowl with 48g protein and just 580 kcal that supports your health goals: Full recipe
Craving for something healthy? Try this hearty Mexican chicken rice bowl recipe that packs protein and a bunch of flavours in each bite.
Healthy meals don't have to be bland, and this Mexican chicken rice bowl is proof that you can enjoy flavours while ensuring health. Social media influencer, Vipul Tiwari, in an Instagram post dated March 5, 2026, shared a Mexican chicken rice bowl recipe that packs in 580 kcal and 48g protein. It is perfect if you want something flavourful but still macro-friendly. Here’s the breakdown of the recipe.
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Ingredients required
Here are the ingredients required to make this recipe:
Chicken:
140 g chicken breast
Half tsp paprika
Half tsp cumin powder
Half tsp garlic powder
Salt and pepper
Juice of half a lemon
Rice:
100 g cooked rice
One tbsp chopped coriander
Juice of half a lemon
Pinch salt
Beans stir fry:
60 g boiled kidney beans{{/usCountry}}
60 g boiled kidney beans{{/usCountry}}
30 g bell peppers (chopped){{/usCountry}}
30 g bell peppers (chopped){{/usCountry}}
Salt and pepper
Guacamole:{{/usCountry}}
Salt and pepper
Guacamole:{{/usCountry}}
Half avocado{{/usCountry}}
Half avocado{{/usCountry}}
Salt{{/usCountry}}
Salt{{/usCountry}}
Lemon juice{{/usCountry}}
Lemon juice{{/usCountry}}
Little drizzle of honey (optional)
Other{{/usCountry}}
Little drizzle of honey (optional)
Other{{/usCountry}}
One tsp oil (for cooking){{/usCountry}}
One tsp oil (for cooking){{/usCountry}}
1 tbsp sour cream (you can use Greek yoghurt as well)
Method{{/usCountry}}
1 tbsp sour cream (you can use Greek yoghurt as well)
Method{{/usCountry}}
Here’s the step-by-step process to make a Mexican chicken bowl at home:{{/usCountry}}
Here’s the step-by-step process to make a Mexican chicken bowl at home:{{/usCountry}}
Step 1: Marinate chicken with paprika, cumin, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and lemon juice.{{/usCountry}}
Step 1: Marinate chicken with paprika, cumin, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and lemon juice.{{/usCountry}}
Step 2: Heat one tbsp of oil in a pan and cook the chicken until golden and fully cooked. Slice it.{{/usCountry}}
Step 2: Heat one tbsp of oil in a pan and cook the chicken until golden and fully cooked. Slice it.{{/usCountry}}
Step 3: In the same pan, quickly stir-fry kidney beans and bell peppers with salt and pepper.{{/usCountry}}
Step 3: In the same pan, quickly stir-fry kidney beans and bell peppers with salt and pepper.{{/usCountry}}
Step 4: Mix cooked rice with lemon juice, coriander, and salt to make lemon cilantro rice.{{/usCountry}}
Step 4: Mix cooked rice with lemon juice, coriander, and salt to make lemon cilantro rice.{{/usCountry}}
Step 5: Mash avocado with lemon juice and salt to make guacamole.
Step 6: Assemble the bowl: rice → beans stir fry → sliced chicken → guacamole → sour cream.
Nutrients breakdown
The inclusion of chicken, guacamole, beans, and rice has made this meal a wholesome option for days when you feel like eating outside for flavours but don’t want to compromise on your health. It offers a good balance of complex carbs, fibre, and healthy fats. Chicken adds protein, avocado adds potassium and heart-healthy fats, and kidney beans improve fibre content and satiety. You can easily prepare this meal for lunch or dinner.
Here’s a nutrient breakdown of the meal:
140 g chicken breast
- ~230 kcal
- ~43 g protein
- ~5 g fat
100 g cooked rice
- ~130 kcal
- ~2.5 g protein
- ~28 g carbs
60 g kidney beans
- ~75 kcal
- ~5 g protein
- ~13 g carbs
- ~4 g fibre
30 g bell peppers
- ~10 kcal
Half avocado
- ~160 kcal
- ~15 g healthy fats
- ~7 g fibre
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only.
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