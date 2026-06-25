Upgrade plain steamed rice into a protein and fibre-packed meal! Try this gastroenterologist-approved recipe

If your plate of plain steamed rice leaves you reaching for a snack an hour later, it may be time for an upgrade. While white rice is a comforting staple, it's largely made up of simple carbohydrates and, on its own, may not keep you full for long or provide the balance your body needs. The fix is surprisingly simple: add a few wholesome ingredients to turn your everyday rice into a protein and fibre-packed bowl that's kinder to your gut, helps support steadier blood sugar levels and keeps you satisfied for longer.

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Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator specialising in digestive, liver, pancreatic and nutrition health, has shared a simple way to upgrade plain steamed rice into a protein and fibre-rich meal. In an Instagram video shared on June 24, the gastroenterologist demonstrates the easy rice cooker recipe while explaining how it can support gut health and keep you fuller for longer.

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients 1 cup rice

½ cup lentils

½ cup quinoa

2 to 3 cups liquid (water or broth) Method Soak the lentils in water for at least 30 minutes to ensure they cook through evenly. Add one cup rice, half cup soaked lentils, and half cup quinoa to your rice cooker. Pour in two to three cups of liquid. You can use water, chicken stock, vegetable stock, or coconut milk for extra flavour. Stir everything together, close the lid, and cook according to your rice cooker's regular rice setting until the grains and lentils are tender. Once cooked, fluff the mixture gently with a fork before serving. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients 1 cup rice

½ cup lentils

½ cup quinoa

2 to 3 cups liquid (water or broth) Method Soak the lentils in water for at least 30 minutes to ensure they cook through evenly. Add one cup rice, half cup soaked lentils, and half cup quinoa to your rice cooker. Pour in two to three cups of liquid. You can use water, chicken stock, vegetable stock, or coconut milk for extra flavour. Stir everything together, close the lid, and cook according to your rice cooker's regular rice setting until the grains and lentils are tender. Once cooked, fluff the mixture gently with a fork before serving. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Optional: Stir in frozen edamame or frozen peas while the rice is still hot for an extra boost of fibre. The residual heat will thaw and warm the vegetables without any additional cooking. Nutrition per batch Approx 35 to 40 grams protein

Approx 30 to 35 grams fibre

Rich in complex carbohydrates

Excellent source of plant-based protein Health benefits {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Optional: Stir in frozen edamame or frozen peas while the rice is still hot for an extra boost of fibre. The residual heat will thaw and warm the vegetables without any additional cooking. Nutrition per batch Approx 35 to 40 grams protein

Approx 30 to 35 grams fibre

Rich in complex carbohydrates

Excellent source of plant-based protein Health benefits {{/usCountry}}

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This fibre-rich rice blend is packed with complex carbohydrates and plant-based protein, making it a more filling and gut-friendly alternative to plain white rice. Dr Salhab highlights that lentils are packed with fibre, plant protein, resistant starch and prebiotics that can support gut health, digestion, bowel regularity, microbiome diversity, fullness and satiety signals. Quinoa, on the other hand, adds extra protein, fibre, minerals and other nutrients while helping create a more balanced carbohydrate source than rice alone.

The gastroenterologist notes, “The result is a high-protein, high-fibre rice blend that can help support blood sugar control, cholesterol management, heart health, digestive wellness, gut microbiome health, healthy eating, weight management, meal prep, and overall nutrition.”

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If you want to boost the protein and fibre content even more, Dr Salhab suggests, “Stir frozen edamame into the hot rice after cooking. The residual heat will thaw it within minutes while adding additional protein, fibre, and nutrients. Or add frozen peas, which thaw just as easily and provide extra fibre, vitamins, minerals, and plant-based nutrition. This works great with salmon, chicken, shrimp, steak, tofu, beans, vegetables, grain bowls, stir-fries, and meal prep lunches.”

Why this recipe works

Simple ingredients.

High protein.

High fibre.

Gut-friendly.

Budget-friendly.

Meal prep approved.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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