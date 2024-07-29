What to pack for your kid's lunch box tomorrow? Try these easy and lip-smacking pancakes recipes
Struggling with what to pack for your kids' lunch tomorrow? Check out these delicious pancake recipes that are both nutritious and kid-approved.
Packing lunches for kids can be a bit of a puzzle. Sometimes, kids might adore a certain food at home but turn their noses up at it once it's been in their lunchbox for hours. On top of that, school distractions often mean they rush through their lunch, grabbing snacks and skipping the healthier options you packed. So, it's key to choose food that is both nutritious and appealing to keep them satisfied.
But don't sweat it! We've got your back with some fantastic pancake recipes that fit the bill. They're not just delicious but also packed with goodness and easy to make. These pancakes will keep your little ones happily munching on something that's both tasty and good for them. So put on your chef's hat, and let's get started.
Rawa Vegetable Pancake
(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)
Ingredients:
½ cup semolina (rawa)
3 tbsps yogurt
¼ cup grated carrots
¼ cup frozen green peas
1 small onion, chopped
1 small capsicum, chopped
2 green chillies, chopped
A pinch of sugar
Crushed black peppercorns to taste
¼ tsp red chilli powder
Salt to taste
Oil as required
Green chutney to serve
Method:
1. In a bowl, mix together semolina, yogurt, and sufficient water. Add carrots, green peas, onion, capsicum, green chillies, sugar, crushed black peppercorns, red chilli powder, and salt. Mix well and set aside 10-15 minutes.
2. Heat a non-stick tawa, pour a ladle of the prepared batter and spread it lightly to make a pancakes. Drizzle a little oil on the sides and cook for 3-4 minutes on each side.
3. Serve hot with green chutney.
Banana Pancake
(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)
Ingredients:
¼ cup mashed banana
½ cup whole wheat flour (gehun ka atta)
1 tsp butter for greasing and cooking
Method:
1. Combine all the ingredients along with 1 cup of water in a deep bowl and mix well using a whisk.
2. Heat a non-stick tava (griddle) and greased it using ¼ tsp of butter, pour ¼ cup of the batter on it and spread in a circular motion to make a thick pancake of 150 mm. (6") diameter.
3. Cook the pancake on a medium flame, using a ¼ tsp of butter, till it turns golden brown in colour from both the sides.
4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make about 5 more pancakes. Keep aside.
5. Pack with some fruits and a sachet of chocolate sauce.
Ragi Pancake
(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)
Ingredients:
1 cup ragi flour
½ cup refined flour
½ tsp baking powder
A pinch of salt
¼ cup castor sugar
2 eggs
2 tsps vanilla essence
¾ cup milk
2 tbsps melted butter + greasing
Strawberry for garnish
Blueberries for garnish
Icing sugar for dusting
Maple syrup for drizzling
Method:
1. In a bowl, sieve ragi flour, refined flour, baking powder. Add salt, castor sugar and break in eggs. Add vanilla essence, milk, melted butter and whisk till well combined.
2. Heat a non-stick pan, grease it with a little melted butter and add a portion of the prepared batter and cook on medium heat till the base is cooked.
3. Flip and cook the other side till done. Place stacks of pancakes on a serving plate.
4. Dust icing sugar on top, garnish with strawberries and blueberries. Drizzle maple syrup and serve.