What to pack for your kid's lunch box tomorrow? Try these easy and lip-smacking pancakes recipes

Packing lunches for kids can be a bit of a puzzle. Sometimes, kids might adore a certain food at home but turn their noses up at it once it's been in their lunchbox for hours. On top of that, school distractions often mean they rush through their lunch, grabbing snacks and skipping the healthier options you packed. So, it's key to choose food that is both nutritious and appealing to keep them satisfied. Pancakes are not just delicious but also packed with nutrients to keep your little ones happy and energised throughout the day.

But don't sweat it! We've got your back with some fantastic pancake recipes that fit the bill. They're not just delicious but also packed with goodness and easy to make. These pancakes will keep your little ones happily munching on something that's both tasty and good for them. So put on your chef's hat, and let's get started. (Also read: Don't know what to pack for your kid's lunch box tomorrow? Try these healthy and tasty oats recipes )

Rawa Vegetable Pancake

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Delicious and nutritious rawa vegetable pancakes are packed with veggies and full of flavour.(Sanjeev Kapoor)

Ingredients:

½ cup semolina (rawa)

3 tbsps yogurt

¼ cup grated carrots

¼ cup frozen green peas

1 small onion, chopped

1 small capsicum, chopped

2 green chillies, chopped

A pinch of sugar

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

¼ tsp red chilli powder

Salt to taste

Oil as required

Green chutney to serve

Method:

1. In a bowl, mix together semolina, yogurt, and sufficient water. Add carrots, green peas, onion, capsicum, green chillies, sugar, crushed black peppercorns, red chilli powder, and salt. Mix well and set aside 10-15 minutes.

2. Heat a non-stick tawa, pour a ladle of the prepared batter and spread it lightly to make a pancakes. Drizzle a little oil on the sides and cook for 3-4 minutes on each side.

3. Serve hot with green chutney.

Banana Pancake

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Fluffy banana pancakes burst with sweet, natural flavour in every bite.(Unsplash)

Ingredients:

¼ cup mashed banana

½ cup whole wheat flour (gehun ka atta)

1 tsp butter for greasing and cooking

Method:

1. Combine all the ingredients along with 1 cup of water in a deep bowl and mix well using a whisk.

2. Heat a non-stick tava (griddle) and greased it using ¼ tsp of butter, pour ¼ cup of the batter on it and spread in a circular motion to make a thick pancake of 150 mm. (6") diameter.

3. Cook the pancake on a medium flame, using a ¼ tsp of butter, till it turns golden brown in colour from both the sides.

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make about 5 more pancakes. Keep aside.

5. Pack with some fruits and a sachet of chocolate sauce.

Ragi Pancake

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Nutritious and hearty Ragi Pancakes offers a rich, nutty flavour.(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

1 cup ragi flour

½ cup refined flour

½ tsp baking powder

A pinch of salt

¼ cup castor sugar

2 eggs

2 tsps vanilla essence

¾ cup milk

2 tbsps melted butter + greasing

Strawberry for garnish

Blueberries for garnish

Icing sugar for dusting

Maple syrup for drizzling

Method:

1. In a bowl, sieve ragi flour, refined flour, baking powder. Add salt, castor sugar and break in eggs. Add vanilla essence, milk, melted butter and whisk till well combined.

2. Heat a non-stick pan, grease it with a little melted butter and add a portion of the prepared batter and cook on medium heat till the base is cooked.

3. Flip and cook the other side till done. Place stacks of pancakes on a serving plate.

4. Dust icing sugar on top, garnish with strawberries and blueberries. Drizzle maple syrup and serve.