Who said pasta has to be heavy and creamy? Nutritionist shares a tasty, gut-friendly, fibre-rich pasta recipe

When you think of pasta, you think of a heavy, creamy, and calorie-dense dish, which is why this Italian delicacy is often skipped when one is trying to lose weight or keep track of their health. However, it doesn't have to be unhealthy. Thsi healthy pasta recipe is ready in just 15 minutes. (Pinterest)

Also Read | MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria shares her refreshing and probiotic-rich recipe for beetroot kanji. Here are the steps

On April 18, Paridhi, a gut health nutritionist with an MSc in human nutrition, shared her go-to recipe for a healthy pasta dish, which can be put together in just 15 minutes. She shared the recipe on Instagram with the caption, “This is your sign to stop overcomplicating your meals.”

Gut-healthy pasta recipe Sharing the easy recipe for her gut-friendly, healthy pasta dish, the nutritionist confessed that she eats it almost twice a week. “Who said pasta has to be heavy and creamy? This is my go-to recipe on days when I don't feel like cooking because it takes about 15 minutes from scratch to your plate. Not to mention, your gut will love this.”

Here’s the full recipe for the simple, quick, and nutritious pasta dish: