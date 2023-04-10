Chai latte is made by brewing a strong black tea with a blend of spices such as cinnamon, cardamom, ginger and cloves, then adding steamed milk and sweetener, usually honey or sugar - a popular beverage that originated in India and has since spread around the world. The resulting drink has a creamy texture and a warm, spicy flavour that is both comforting and invigorating. Why fight over tea vs coffee when you can have the best of both in Iced Chai Latte? Recipe inside (Photo by Tea Culture of The World)

Chai latte can be enjoyed hot or cold and is often served as a cozy alternative to coffee or a refreshing alternative to iced tea. Its popularity can be attributed to its unique and complex taste, as well as the many health benefits associated with the spices used in the recipe below.

Ingredients

2 Cups water

¼ Cup Darjeeling Tea Leaves/ 5 tea bags

1 Cup milk

1 Cup low fat cream

¼tsp Ground cardamom

3 Cloves, crushed

2 Black peppercorns, crushed

1/8 tsp Ground cinnamon

1/8 tsp Ground ginger

¼ Cup sweetened condensed milk

Method

In a medium sized saucepan, bring the water to a gentle boil. Stir the tea leaves into the water. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer for 5 minutes. Add the milk, cream, cardamom, cloves, peppercorns, cinnamon, and ginger.

Increase the heat and bring to a full boil, being careful not to let the milk boil over. Remove from the heat and strain through a fine-mesh strainer into a glass/heatproof container.

Stir in the condensed milk. Let cool, then chill and serve over ice.