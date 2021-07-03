World Chocolate Day 2021: Try out this chocolate soufflé by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Chocolate can make any day better, and honestly none of us really need an excuse to be stuffing our faces with this delicious treat. However, around the world, July 7 is celebrated as World Chocolate Day and International Chocolate Day, an annual global celebration of chocolate, which allows people to gorge on this nectar and product of the cacao plant and indulge in it, hopefully guilt-free. Souffle is usually made with simply eggs, flour, sugar and milk, however Chef Sanjeev Kapoor has a delicious, chocolatey version that is something one must definitely try at least once in their lives.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's quick and easy take on making the popular chocolate souffle won't take you more than an hour from preparation to cooking, and is the best way to celebrate World Chocolate Day.

Ingredients for Chocolate Soufflé Recipe

Dark Chocolate grated 250 grams

Refined Flour 3/4 tablespoon

Refined flour (maida) 1/2 cup

Milk 1/2 cup

Castor sugar (caster sugar) 1 cup

Egg whites 4

Method

Step 1

Place the chocolate in a bowl and melt it in a microwave. Heat butter in a non stick pan, add refined flour and sauté lightly.

Step 2

Add milk, little by little and mix well. Soufflé base is ready.

Step 3

Remove melted chocolate from microwave. Turn off the heat and add melted chocolate to the soufflé base.

Step 4

Mix well. Transfer into a bowl and set aside to cool. Add half the castor sugar and mix.

Step 5

Preheat oven at 180° C. In another bowl, take egg whites and whip adding little of the remaining castor sugar from time to time.

Step 6

Beat the eggs till soft peaks form.

Step 7

Add a little of the whipped egg whites to the chocolate and mix well.

Step 8

Then add the remaining egg whites and mix well. Pour this mixture into greased soufflé moulds.

Step 9

Bake in the preheated oven for 12-14 minutes, until you see the souffle gently rising up and creating a nice crease between the ramekin and the top. Decorate with berries or chocolate drizzle, serving it warm or chilled, depending on your preference.

