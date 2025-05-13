World Cocktail Day: 6 recipes to try for your at-home happy hour moment

World Cocktail Day 2025: On 13 May, raise a toast, because this day is dedicated to cocktails in all their high-spirited glory. Channel your inner mixologist and create something special for yourself or your loved ones. It perfectly amps up your at-home happy hour moment, sipping on fizzy tropical drinks to bold, boozy types.

World Cocktail Day 2025: On this special day, say cheers to unique concoctions. (Shutterstock)