Clandestine bars with imaginative food, Speakeasys is a trend here to stay

The trend of speakeasys is here to stay. With several elusive spots opening up across the country, this new way of drinking has had a resurgence. Once a hidden, clandestine bar with a secret entrance that allowed entry to only a chosen few who knew the magical word for fear of being discovered by authorities, speakeasys are now a cultural phenomenon. You can tell a story through a cocktail(unsplash)

Earlier, these establishments used to serve just about any alcohol to paying customers, as it was prohibited by law. But nowadays, these secretive bars focus on honing their bartending skills to produce experimental drinks that are enticing yet fun, with ingredients that will leave you wondering how did they get their hands on it. Even with the food, chefs allow their imaginations to run wild.

If you are in Mumbai and want to try a taste of Delhi's f&b scene, mixologists from Hoot's and Margaret’s Eye, two bars in the capital, will be doing a bar takeover at ness at Trident, Nariman Point in Mumbai. It will be taking place on May 9 from 7pm onwards.

Ranked #18 of India’s Top 30 Best Bars 2024, Hoot’s is a speakeasy known for telling a story through cocktails, while it's sister bar, Margaret’s Eye brings nostalgic Tiki-style drink to customers ready to experiment.

Cocktail enthusiasts can try out some of Hoot’s offerings, including Robert’s Ancestrals, which is a blend of whisky and coffee liquor with a finesse of Fernet Branca, or #30, a refreshing gin-based cocktail with Palo Santo cordial. From Margaret’s Eye’s menu, one can sip on Wild Risotto, which is a blend of vodka and sparkling water with porcini mushrooms and parmesan cheese, along with Maracuyay – a tangy punch of tequila and mezcal with passion fruit and lime overtures.

A special menu of tapas has been curated for this occasion that pairs well with the cocktails.

