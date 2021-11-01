Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / World Vegan Day 2021 recipe: Kickstart Monday with yummy Soya Chunk Lollypop
World Vegan Day 2021: Attention vegans, vegetarians and food lovers in general! Check out this scrumptious yet easy homemade recipe of Soya Chunk Lollypop and om nom nom your way out of Monday blues
Updated on Nov 01, 2021 01:51 PM IST
By Zarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

A vegan diet means giving up on consuming animal products including meat, eggs and even dairy and other animal-derived substances and to promote its health benefits, World Vegan Day is celebrated every year on November 1. The benefits of a vegan diet include lower risk of cardiovascular disease, better digestion and clearer skin.

Veganism is a growing trend across the world with individuals becoming more conscious and concerned about their eating habits over a period of time. This World Vegan Day, as we kickstart a new work week, check out the scrumptious yet easy homemade recipe of Soya Chunk Lollypop and om nom nom your way out of Monday blues.

Ingredients:

100 gm soya chunks soak and strain

2 boiled potato, peeled and grated

2 tbsp. onion, finely chopped

10 sugarcane stick 4 inch each

3 tbsp. corn, fresh / frozen

½ tsp. Kashmiri red chilli powder

¼ top Garam masala powder

Salt to taste

½ tsp. chaat masala

½ tsp. ginger-garlic paste

¼ cup bread crumbs

2 tbsp. maida

2 tbsp. corn flour

¼ tsp. pepper, crushed

½ cup water

Sunflower Oil for deep frying

Method:

In a large mixing bowl take chopped soya chunks (soak and strain) boiled potatoes - peeled and grated, add in onion, corn, chilli powder, garam masala powder, chaat masala, ginger-garlic paste and salt to taste. 

Add bread crumbs and mix well. Make maida paste, keep aside. Roll balls from the mixture dip in the paste. Insert a sugarcane stick and coat the balls with breadcrumbs. 

Deep fry in oil on medium flame till the veg lollipop turns golden brown. The oil will help to give a nice bright colour to the soya lollipop. Serve with schezwan sauce.

(Recipe: Godrej Vikhroli Cucina)

Vegan dishes come packed with benefits of a plant-based diet. According to a study published in the 'Journal of the American College of Nutrition', it was found that a low-fat vegan diet has better outcomes for weight, body composition, insulin sensitivity and cholesterol levels as compared to a Mediterranean diet. 

As per another clinical study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, postmenopausal ladies who consumed plant-based diet had lower risks of sudden death, cardiovascular infection and dementia-related demise as compared with ladies who ate fewer plant proteins.

