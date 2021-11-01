World Vegan Day 2021 recipe: Kickstart Monday with yummy Soya Chunk Lollypop

A vegan diet means giving up on consuming animal products including meat, eggs and even dairy and other animal-derived substances and to promote its health benefits, World Vegan Day is celebrated every year on November 1. The benefits of a vegan diet include lower risk of cardiovascular disease, better digestion and clearer skin.

Veganism is a growing trend across the world with individuals becoming more conscious and concerned about their eating habits over a period of time. This World Vegan Day, as we kickstart a new work week, check out the scrumptious yet easy homemade recipe of Soya Chunk Lollypop and om nom nom your way out of Monday blues.

Ingredients:

100 gm soya chunks soak and strain

2 boiled potato, peeled and grated

2 tbsp. onion, finely chopped

10 sugarcane stick 4 inch each

3 tbsp. corn, fresh / frozen

½ tsp. Kashmiri red chilli powder

¼ top Garam masala powder

Salt to taste

½ tsp. chaat masala

½ tsp. ginger-garlic paste

¼ cup bread crumbs

2 tbsp. maida

2 tbsp. corn flour

¼ tsp. pepper, crushed

½ cup water

Sunflower Oil for deep frying

Method:

In a large mixing bowl take chopped soya chunks (soak and strain) boiled potatoes - peeled and grated, add in onion, corn, chilli powder, garam masala powder, chaat masala, ginger-garlic paste and salt to taste.

Add bread crumbs and mix well. Make maida paste, keep aside. Roll balls from the mixture dip in the paste. Insert a sugarcane stick and coat the balls with breadcrumbs.

Deep fry in oil on medium flame till the veg lollipop turns golden brown. The oil will help to give a nice bright colour to the soya lollipop. Serve with schezwan sauce.

(Recipe: Godrej Vikhroli Cucina)

Vegan dishes come packed with benefits of a plant-based diet. According to a study published in the 'Journal of the American College of Nutrition', it was found that a low-fat vegan diet has better outcomes for weight, body composition, insulin sensitivity and cholesterol levels as compared to a Mediterranean diet.

As per another clinical study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, postmenopausal ladies who consumed plant-based diet had lower risks of sudden death, cardiovascular infection and dementia-related demise as compared with ladies who ate fewer plant proteins.

