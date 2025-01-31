Bad at texting is no longer an excuse for not catching up with friends! Check out simple tips on how to more considerate

Adulthood is full of responsibilities, from chasing deadlines on weekdays to finishing up chores and running errands on weekends. Amid all this, catching up with friends, even by text takes a backseat. People blame their texting habits- they don't know how to initiate a conversation other than the basic hi or hello, or sometimes don't know what to text back or talk about. Friends begin to drift apart when they no longer catch up over text or in person.(Pexels)

Addressing this issue of how to keep up with friends as someone who has bad texting skills, Genny Diehl, dating coach as described by her IG bio, proposes an unconventional, yet convenient way. She puts this as an efficient way to keep up with long-distance friends especially.

No excuse for being a ‘bad texter’

Genny explained that there’s no excuse in 2025 for being a bad texter. Even if texting isn’t your strong suit, the key is making an effort to stay connected. Bad texting habits often include not replying to messages for days, unintentionally ghosting, or going long periods without checking in.

In 2025, many digital tools at our disposal can help someone stop their bad texting habits with their friends. Genny mentioned one such tool that may help.

Use ‘Google Calendar’

Genny recommended using Google Calendar, or any equivalent calendar or daily planner, to stay on top of daily tasks. While it's commonly used to track work, it can also help keep up with personal life. It can be used to schedule check-ins with friends.

She said, “Every time, I'm on a phone call just catching up with a friend, if they mention something that's coming up whether it's a date that they're excited about or maybe test scores that are coming in, I'll literally open Google Calender and put a task to ask them how that went at the appropriate time. So friend's going on a date next Tuesday, I'll put in my calendar for next Wednesday to text and ask how that date went.”

Furthermore, she added that if it's a bigger event like her friend getting a promotion, she'll put a task on the calendar and send flowers.

With this habit, friendships become sustainable with frequent check-ins on their life, despite busy schedules. Genny added this habit made her a more sweet and considerate friend, and this regular check-in even opened up the conversations smoothly.

