Bella Hadid says watching Gigi Hadid become greatest mom to Khai is 'biggest joy' of her life

Bella Hadid penned a note of appreciation for her sister Gigi Hadid and her daughter Khai on Instagram today, and it is the most heartwarming thing you will read. The supermodel shared that watching her sister become a great mother to her 'magical' child is one of the biggest joys of her life. She also shared never-before-seen pictures from baby Khai's first birthday bash with the note.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter, baby Khai, officially turned one last month. The Hadid family and Zayn Malik got together with their friends to celebrate Khai's birthday with the most adorable party. Gigi Hadid's sister Alana Hadid had shared photos from the bash, giving fans a peek at the celebrations. And with her latest post, Bella also gave a glimpse of all that happened at the delightful get-together.

Sharing the post, Bella Hadid wrote, "Watching my sister be the greatest mother to the most magical child is the biggest joy in my life." Take a look at the photos here:

Bella shared several pictures from the birthday bash, including a family photo of Baby Khai with her, Gigi Hadid and Yolanda Hadid. Some of the images in the photo dump show Bella posing in front of Khai's birthday decor with Dua Lipa, who is dating her brother Anwar Hadid. However, one of the most adorable snaps in the album features Gigi Hadid playing at the party with her daughter.

Baby Khai's first birthday bash.

Across all the pictures shared by Bella, the one thing in common was that none of them show Khai's face. This is a way to honour Gigi and Zayn's wishes. Earlier, Gigi had openly asked paparazzi to blur baby Khai's face from any pictures to protect her privacy.

Gigi Hadid gave birth to her baby girl in September last year, five months after announcing she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik. The former One Direction singer had announced the news of their daughter's arrival on September 23.

