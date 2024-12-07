Decoding teenagers: What they really expect from parents and life

Teenagers' life seem to change daily as they learn about new things, seek new experiences and learn to find solutions to different problems they face during their teenage life. It is the time they go through growth and change i.e., mentally, emotionally and physically. The parent-teen dynamic: How to foster trust and harmony(File Photo)

Navigating teen life:

As teenagers seek to define their place in the world, parents and caregivers must recognise their changing expectations and duties. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Archika Sudhanshu, Spiritual and Meditation Guru, shared, “It is important to understand teenagers’ expectations. They crave independence, seeking freedom to make decisions on their own, which can lead to conflicts with parents who may feel the need to protect their children. They also yearn for acceptance, wanting to feel understood by their peers and adults, making them sensitive to criticism and rejection, which can lead to low self-esteem. Furthermore, they often question their place in the world, seeking a sense of purpose, which can manifest in exploring hobbies, volunteering, or academic interests to do something meaningful in life.”

Building a respectful connection between parents and teenagers involves effective communication and trust.(Freepik)

To balance expectations and responsibilities, she suggested, “It’s essential to maintain open and honest communication with your teenager, allowing them to express their thoughts and feelings freely. Clearly stating expectations regarding behavior, academic performance, and household responsibilities is also crucial, ensuring they are age-appropriate and reasonable. Additionally, involving your teenager in decision-making processes can help them feel responsible, boosting self-confidence and self-esteem. Ultimately, navigating the teenage years can be complex for both parents and teenagers. By understanding their expectations and responsibilities, and establishing open communication and clear expectations, parents can empower their teenagers to find meaningful purpose and develop into confident, responsible adults.”

Parenting in the teenage years:

Vinu Warrier, Managing Partner and Founder of eduVelocity Global, opined, “Navigating the teenage years is often characterised as a roller coaster ride since it can be both challenging and rewarding. Teenagers are usually confronted with various challenges that impact their physical, emotional, and social life and require unbiased support to help them transition to the complex early adulthood. As parents or primary caregivers, it is paramount that teenagers consider them a safety net during stressful times. Teenagers experience a change in mindset, undergo a surge in hormones leading to occasional bouts of impulsivity, and experience extreme social obligations and peer pressure making them take reckless decisions which leads to a negative impact on their psychological well-being.”

As teenagers navigate the complexities of adolescence, crucial conversations with parents can be a guiding light. (Pexels )

To support teenagers effectively, it is important to foster strong and healthy relations by providing a safe space for open, honest, and unbiased communication. Vinu Warrier said, “As primary caregivers, one should establish rules and responsibilities in a democratic manner and avoid dismissing the opinions and feelings of teenagers to allow mutual respect and harmony. Spending quality time, empathising with teenage issues and concerns, and helping them set realistic goals can often help them navigate through these years smoothly. By providing regular positive reinforcement for responsible behavior, parents can assist teenagers to become capable and responsible adults.”

He added, “During adolescence, students face significant physical, emotional, and social changes. To support them, life skills sessions can play a crucial role in equipping them with essential tools to navigate these challenges. By focusing on skills like time management, self-regulation, and relationships, students can better cope with the demands of high school and beyond, including the transition to overseas education. These skills can help students build resilience, confidence, and a strong foundation for future success.”