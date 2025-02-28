Do men and women like totally feminine and masculine faces? New study challenges the expected

Facial features, like jawline and cheekbones, to nose length and eye shape, play an important role in the game of attraction. Since facial features dictate, at least the first impression of romantic attraction, both men and women place substantial expectations on them. Study shed light on the inherent bias to misjudge and overestimate the attractiveness the opposite gender would find desirable.(Shutterstock)

There's a certain expectation of how much masculine or feminine faces, other genders may find attractive. A study published in PLOS ONE analysed more about these gendered preferences in detail with the help of 3D face models in their research. It turns out both are way off the mark.

Overestimating beauty

Women and men have different facial features, which determine their overall feminine and masculine appearance. (Shutterstock)

Typically, it is believed that female faces should have softer, delicate features, leaning towards the obviously feminine qualities, while male faces should have sharper, bolder features that appear more rugged and manly.

The study pointed out that there is a misjudgment of attraction. It's a mental illusion that distorts the acknowledgement of the real features. The researchers understood this by examining around 144 participants with an average age of 22. 3D models of male and female faces were given to them. The experiment was interactive, and the participants could adjust the level of masculinity and femininity with the help of a slider. The participants were asked to adjust the faces according to what they believed the opposite gender would find most attractive.

The findings were surprising, showing that physical attraction is overestimated. Men assumed that women would prefer a higher level of facial masculinity, but in reality, that was not the case. The same was true for women, as they also misjudged and overestimated how much femininity in facial features men preferred.

Another noteworthy finding was that men believed women would prefer a more masculine face for a short-term relationship, but this was not the case in reality.

Bigger gap in overestimating hints at something

The findings essentially show a gap. This gap could stem from unrealistic beauty standards for both men and women, as their perception is thoroughly clouded by the popular face types portrayed in the media. However, the gap in estimation also depends on self-image. Those who were unhappy with their own facial features made bigger errors in guessing what facial features the opposite gender preferred, as they set the attraction level unrealistically high. It also indicates insecurities and an overall dissatisfaction with their own appearance.

Physical attraction is not the only defining factor in nudging a potential connection, behaviour also plays a significant role. But this study shows that, due to unrealistic standards, people's perceptions remain skewed, thinking about beauty only in the dichotomy of femininity and masculinity.

