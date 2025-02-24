Dating app swipe culture driving cosmetic surgery boom among young women, fuelled by unrealistic beauty standards: Study

A new study suggests that dating app usage can significantly impact women's attitudes toward cosmetic surgery and their likelihood of undergoing procedures. The study, published in Computers in Human Behavior, sheds light on the need to consider the potential mental health implications of online dating and promote healthy and realistic beauty standards. Also read | Sex on first date: Is casual sex a relationship killer? The rise of dating app swipe culture is contributing to a surge in cosmetic surgery among young women. (Freepik)

Increased likelihood of undergoing procedures

According to the study, women who use dating apps reported more positive attitudes toward cosmetic surgery than non-users. Moreover, dating app users were more likely to undergo cosmetic procedures like dermal fillers and anti-wrinkle injections.

In fact, the study also suggests that dating app users may experience increased body image concerns, which can contribute to a desire for cosmetic surgery since dating apps put photos front and center, creating a world where split-second judgments based on appearance determine whether someone gets a chance at connection.

Social media pressure

Dating app users may feel pressure to present themselves in a certain way, which can involve using cosmetic procedures to enhance their appearance, according to the findings. The constant exposure to curated and manipulated images on dating apps can create unrealistic beauty standards, leading to body dissatisfaction and a desire for cosmetic surgery.

The findings illuminate how technology is reshaping our relationship with our bodies. With millions of people worldwide using mobile dating apps to find love and intimacy, understanding these influences has never been more important. Did you know that Tinder alone has 9.2 million subscribers worldwide, as per Tinder statistics shared by Demandsage.com in 2024?

The study also highlights the potential mental health implications of dating app usage, including body dissatisfaction, low self-esteem, and anxiety.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.