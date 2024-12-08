Don't marry before you ask yourself these 18 important questions, according to a relationship coach

There are many things to consider before you marry, and according to relationship coach and author, Javal Bhatt, having sensitive conversations before you get married is absolutely vital. Before you decide to tie the knot, take some time to consider the 'questions to ask yourself before you marry' that Javal recently shared on Instagram. Also read | 8 things to consider if you are dating to marry: 'Don't get physical until...' Planning to get married? Here are some questions to ask yourself first. (Pexels)

Questions to ask before getting married

According to Javal, here are some specific questions to ask yourself about your partner and your life before getting married:

1. Am I able to accept them and their life wholeheartedly?

2. Do I feel heard and understood by them?

3. Am I feeling comfortable and happy most of the time?

4. Have I known them for enough time, at least some months, and have met them many times offline?

5. Am I being real in front of them without fear, and are they accepting me as I am?

6. Are we even good friends?

7. Am I able to enjoy their company?

8. Am I able to have deep or hard conversations with them effortlessly and fearlessly?

9. Do I feel anxious and pressured or relaxed and happy after I talk to them or meet them most of the time?

10. Am I putting in more effort, or are they putting in equal effort?

11. Are my non-negotiable needs from my dream partner being fulfilled here?

12. Are they reciprocating, emotionally available or emotionally mature enough?

13. Are they able to accept me wholeheartedly or are they asking me to change my looks or lifestyle?

14. Are we able to handle conflict, arguments and misunderstandings in a good way?

15. Have I made my life goals, dreams and situations clear to them?

16. Are they in a healthy relationship with themselves? Do they have any bad habits that I am unable to accept?

17. Are my moral values matching theirs?

18. Can we have fun apart? Do we give each other space to grow? Can we balance work, health, family, and relationships together?

Final thoughts

If you have any doubts about these questions, Javal suggests, “Be truly honest to yourself because you can lie to the world but not yourself.” He adds you should share these questions with your partner so you 'can both work on these before you get married and take the right decision for marriage'.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.