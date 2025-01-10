Editing your face and body with beauty filters? Study says it makes you fatphobic

Often, people compare their appearance to others, treating them as the ‘ideal type.’ But, with the advent of social media and popular beauty filters, the ideal type has shifted to beauty filters. Instead of comparing themselves to other people, people now begin to view the virtual filters that slim their face and body as the actual beauty standard. To appear perfect their looks, people resort to beauty filters and editing apps. (Shutterstock)

A study published in Computers in Human Behavior explores how social media filters with slimming features aggravate self-image issues, leading to body dysmorphia and establishing unrealistic beauty standards. The researchers termed this phenomenon ‘social self-comparison.’

Social self-comparison

Now at the tap of a finger, everything can be changed, from hair colour to body shape. (Shutterstock)

Earlier, beauty comparisons were done against other people. But now, the comparisons are against the ‘other self’, the digitally enhanced versions. It sounds almost like a Black Mirror episode.

The beauty filters smooth skin texture, remove acne, tone and contour the body, narrow the face, and completely transform the look. These filters digitally alter a person's appearance by blurring out all the ‘imperfections’. As a result, comparisons now occur between one’s real appearance and their digitally beautified version, with the digital version becoming more desired over the real one.

The study examined 187 participants, dividing them into three groups: those who used a slimming filter on their own image, those who watched another person use the same filter, and those who used a neutral filter that didn’t alter appearance. Participants filled out questionnaires, and the responses were assessed to understand the correlation between social media filters and anti-fat attitudes.

Anti-fat attitudes

Those who subject themselves to social media filters and slim down their appearance digitally harbour anti-fat attitudes as per the findings. They have a negative attitude towards their appearance and wish to lose weight. The gap between the digitally enhanced self and the real self creates a gap. They are unhappy with their appearance and develop high body dysmorphic thoughts.

The researchers also uncovered another surprising finding that these individuals tend to self-objectify, placing more value on beauty and external appearance than on other traits. Intellectual traits fall short before physical traits. This creates a tunnel vision focused solely on outward appearance, tying their entire self-worth to physical beauty. Ironically, these people are also fatphobic, as per the finding, they dislike overweight individuals.

For them, being slim is a positive indicator, associated with everything positive from success to happiness. The study shares how disturbing these digital slimming tools are as they foster stereotypical thoughts in those who use them.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.